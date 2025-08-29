Joelinton's injury sidelines him for Brazil's qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia
Brazil have handed a first senior call-up to Bahia midfielder Jean Lucas, with Newcastle United's Joelinton missing next month's World Cup qualifiers due to injury.
Joelinton was included in Carlo Ancelotti's squad for games against Chile and Bolivia on September 5 and September 10, with the Selecao having already qualified for the 2026 World Cup.
However, he was substituted during the second half of Newcastle's 3-2 defeat to Premier League champions Liverpool on Monday after appearing to sustain a groin issue.
Fellow midfielder Sandro Tonali also went off with a dislocated shoulder and both are expected to be absent for several weeks, while Fabian Schar suffered a concussion.
On Wednesday, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced uncapped 27-year-old Jean Lucas as Joelinton's replacement.
Flamengo left-back Alex Sandro has also been released from their squad due to injury, but no replacement has been named for the former Juventus and Porto man.
Joelinton's injury is a major blow to Newcastle, who are still hunting a new striker and will be without the suspended Anthony Gordon when they visit Leeds United on Saturday.