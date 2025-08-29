World Cup Qualifiers: Joelinton Withdraws From Brazil Squad; Jean Lucas Gets Maiden Call-Up

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Joelinton suffered an injury during Newcastle United's match against Liverpool, and has been replaced by Jean Lucas

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Liverpool vs Newcastle United English Premier League 2025-26 Joelinton
File photo of Joelinton limping off the pitch against Liverpool. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Joelinton's injury sidelines him for Brazil's qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia

  • Jean Lucas received his first senior call-up to replace the injured Joelinton

  • Alex Sandro also withdrawn from the squad due to injury, with no replacement

  • Brazil has already qualified for the 2026 World Cup despite injury setbacks

Brazil have handed a first senior call-up to Bahia midfielder Jean Lucas, with Newcastle United's Joelinton missing next month's World Cup qualifiers due to injury.

Joelinton was included in Carlo Ancelotti's squad for games against Chile and Bolivia on September 5 and September 10, with the Selecao having already qualified for the 2026 World Cup.

However, he was substituted during the second half of Newcastle's 3-2 defeat to Premier League champions Liverpool on Monday after appearing to sustain a groin issue.

Fellow midfielder Sandro Tonali also went off with a dislocated shoulder and both are expected to be absent for several weeks, while Fabian Schar suffered a concussion.

On Wednesday, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced uncapped 27-year-old Jean Lucas as Joelinton's replacement.

Flamengo left-back Alex Sandro has also been released from their squad due to injury, but no replacement has been named for the former Juventus and Porto man.

Joelinton's injury is a major blow to Newcastle, who are still hunting a new striker and will be without the suspended Anthony Gordon when they visit Leeds United on Saturday.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'Richest Board Can't Stream Matches': Fans Vent Ire At BCCI As It Fails To Provide Duleep Trophy Live Streaming

  2. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

  3. Duleep Trophy: Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, Abhimanyu Easwaran Miss Quarter-final

  4. Mark Wood Targets Ashes Comeback: 'The Injury Is All Right'

  5. Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Round 2 Wrap: Iga Swiatek Fends Off Suzan Lamens, Naomi Osaka Registers Victory

  2. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Eases Past Alexei Popyrin To Continue Title Defence

  3. Coco Gauff vs Donna Vekic Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Hailey Baptiste Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025 Round Of 16: SatChi Beat Chinese Duo 2-1

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang, BWF World C'ships: Indian Shuttler Enters Paris Quarter-Final With Ease

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Makes The Quarterfinals After Commanding Win

  5. HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Falls To World No. 2

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Could Trump’s Tariffs Rekindle Friendship Between Russia, India, And China?

  2. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  3. Maratha Quota Activist Jarange Reaches Pune Ahead Of Mumbai Protest

  4. Himachal Pradesh Flood: Beas River Overflow Washes Away Parts of Iconic Old Manali

  5. Historic Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara Submerged As Ravi River Floods Corridor

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Ukraine Says Russian Attack Kills Three, Injures 12

  3. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  4. Minneapolis School Shooting: Shooter Dies By Suicide, Had No Criminal Record

  5. Kim Jong Un To Attend China’s Military Parade Alongside World Leaders

Latest Stories

  1. Param Sundari Advance Booking Report: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sells 10K Tickets

  2. Horoscope Today, August 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  3. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  4. Surat Workers On Edge As Trump’s Tariff Triggers Mass Layoffs In Diamond Industry

  5. Yamuna In Delhi Breaches Danger Mark At Old Railway Bridge, Flood Alert Issued

  6. Mizoram Bans Beggary: Assembly Passes Bill With Rehabilitation And Livelihood Plans

  7. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  8. Ekta Kapoor Issues Warning To Aspiring Actors Against Fake Casting Calls For Balaji Telefilms