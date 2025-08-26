Newcastle United lost 3-2 to Liverpool in the Premier League
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe praised his side's display in their 3-2 defeat to Liverpool at St James' Park, but conceded he was concerned about his squad following injuries to Joelinton and Sandro Tonali.
The home side made a fast start, but they went behind in the first half after Ryan Gravenberch scored from distance.
Their job was made even harder when Anthony Gordon was sent off for violent conduct following a VAR review after a challenge on Virgil Van Dijk.
And they went further behind as Hugo Ekitike, once a target for the Magpies, netted just 20 second after the restart.
However, they staged a stunning comeback as Bruno Guimaraes pulled one back, and they looked set to earn a point through William Osula's goal.
However, 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha became the fourth-youngest goalscorer in Premier League history as his 100th-minute goal winner handed the visitors all three points.
Newcastle are now without a win against Liverpool in 18 league games, having last defeated them in December 2015 under Steve McClaren.
Despite the goal conceded right at the death, and the result, Howe paid tribute to his side for fighting back even with the numerical disadvantage.
He told the BBC: "I thought we were really good and fought our way back unbelievably well but couldn't get over the line to get a point.
"First half we thought we dominated the game, and we were in a great place with just the goal missing.
"In the second half we had a mountain to climb at 2-0 down with 10 men, but I thought we controlled the game."
Gordon's sending off for a wild challenge on Van Dijk made Newcastle's task a lot tougher, and while Howe stated that it wasn't malicious, he offered no defence of the tackle.
"I think Anthony was going full-blooded into the challenge, and he's tried to pull out and slipped and his momentum's taken him in," Howe added.
"It didn't look good but I don't think there was any intent."
The England international will be suspended for three matches and matters were made even worse as Joelinton and Tonali were both taken off, leaving Howe downcast ahead of facing Leeds United this Saturday.
"I don't know with Joe and Sandro. It doesn't look good when a player comes off, especially because both looked in a little bit of pain and they'd be a huge blow for us if they're not available," Howe said.
"Anthony will be suspended and Fabian [Schar] had concussion, so not good."