Newcastle Vs Liverpool: Slot Praises Ngumoha’s Fearless Stoppage-Time Winner At St James’ Park

Rio Ngumoha became the second-youngest player to score a Premier League winner as his stoppage-time strike sealed Liverpool’s thrilling 3-2 victory over 10-man Newcastle United at St James’ Park

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Newcastle United Vs Liverpool Premier League Arne Slot Reaction
Rio Ngumoha applauds the Liverpool fans.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sixteen-year-old Rio Ngumoha became the second-youngest player to net a Premier League winner

  • Liverpool’s 2-0 lead through Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike was wiped out by Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes and William Osula

  • Arne Slot hailed Ngumoha’s fearlessness as Liverpool edged a fiery clash at St James’ Park

Arne Slot believes Rio Ngumoha's fearlessness allowed him to become the second-youngest player to score a Premier League winner, as Liverpool claimed a thrilling 3-2 victory over Newcastle United.

Liverpool looked to have thrown two points away on Tyneside when they were pegged back from 2-0 to 2-2, despite Newcastle having Anthony Gordon sent off late in the first half.

Gordon's red card came between strikes from Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike, but Newcastle hit back through Bruno Guimaraes and William Osula. 

However, Ngumoha struck the decisive goal 10 minutes into stoppage time to silence a buoyant St James' Park crowd, beating Nick Pope with a confident first-time finish.

With Ngumoha being four days away from his 17th birthday, only Wayne Rooney has netted the winning goal in a Premier League match at a younger age.

Rooney was one day younger than Ngumoha when he famously scored Everton's winner against Arsenal in October 2002.

Overall, only two other players have scored in the competition at a younger age – James Vaughan (16 years, 270 days) and James Milner (16 years, 356 days).

Speaking to Sky Sports after full-time, Slot said: "It was a great goal for a 16-year-old. Rio can finish so well for his age. 

"I did hear someone say afterwards in the dressing room that he would have taken a first touch, but he is so confident! For his age, he is a really good finisher."

info_icon

Monday's game represented the first time Liverpool had conceded two goals while their opponents were down to 10 men in a Premier League match since December 2001, versus Arsenal.

Slot felt Newcastle's ultra-direct approach helped them mitigate their numerical disadvantage, saying: "I'm not too sure if I saw a football match today. 

"It was set-piece after set-piece, long throws... It didn't have a lot to do with tactics, or what I said before the game, but I liked a lot how we stood strong. 

"Going down to 10 men, you would expect that it is a big plus for us, but when a goalkeeper takes every free-kick, there's not so much help if you are one player up. That's why it was so difficult for us to bring the 2-0 over the line.

"From a set-piece, a long throw-in, a long ball from the goalkeeper, you don't need an extra man. It's always nice to have an extra player on hand, but it's just not as beneficial as if they want to bring the ball out from the back and we can press them. 

"But I think every fan everywhere around the world enjoyed watching this game of football, also because their fans were amazing in terms of the help they gave the home team."

The game was played out in a fiery atmosphere, as Liverpool continue to be linked with a record-breaking move for Newcastle's wantaway striker Alexander Isak.

And the presence of Ekitike, who rejected Newcastle when he joined the Reds from Eintracht Frankfurt, added further spice as the home fans booed his every touch.

Asked if Liverpool would make another bid for Isak before the transfer window closes next Monday, Slot said: "I think the story should be about Hugo Ekitike scoring another goal for us and it wouldn't be fair for me to talk about anything else. 

"He's been three games with us now, scored three goals and impacted the games he played. This is not the place to talk about anything else, but I can understand you asking."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sachin Tendulkar's Aadhaar Humour Goes Viral; Batting Great Trolls Umpire Steve Bucknor With 'Gloves' Joke

  2. 2011 World Cup Final: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why MS Dhoni Walked In Ahead Of Yuvraj Singh

  3. Pulwama Hosts Day-Night Cricket Match, Thousands Turn Up In Former Conflict Zone

  4. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

  5. Toyota, Another Major Brand Eye BCCI Lead Sponsorship After Dream11 Exit: Reports

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Relishing Prospect Of Another Major Final With Jannik Sinner

  2. US Open 2025: Madison Keys Suffers Shock Early Exit After Dramatic Loss To Renata Zarazua

  3. US Open 2025: Jack Draper Forced To Dig Deep To Down Federico Agustin Gomez In First Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

  5. US Open 2025: Petra Kvitova Calls Time On Her Career After First-Round Defeat At Flushing Meadows

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Goes Down Fighting To Top Seed In Round Of 64

  3. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  5. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BEST Defeat For Thackeray Brothers, But BMC Polls Real Test

  2. BJP Leaders Oppose Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara Rituals

  3. Congress Tries Face-saver: Suspends Palakkad MLA From Primary Membership

  4. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  5. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. TICAD-9 And The Emerging India–Japan–Africa Matrix

  2. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  3. Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Hospital Claims Lives, Including Journalists

  4. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  5. Israel Strikes Yemen: Netanyahu Warns Houthis Of Heavy Price After Sanaa Attack Kills Six

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr