Portugal Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA U-17 World Cup Semi-Final: Stage Set For Blockbuster Encounter
Portugal Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA U-17 World Cup Semi-Final: A win would take Portugal one step away from their maiden U-17 World Cup triumph, while Brazil are eyeing a record-equalling fifth title. Follow the live football score and updates from the POR vs BRA match in Doha
Portugal Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA U-17 World Cup Semi-Final: POR beat Switzerland in the quarter-finals. Photo: X/Portugal
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second semi-final of FIFA U-17 World Cup 2025, pitting Portugal against Brazil at the Aspire Zone in in Doha, Qatar on Monday (November 24). The European and South American champions face off in what is a blockbuster encounter between two footballing powerhouses. A win would take Portugal one step away from their maiden U-17 World Cup triumph, while Brazil are eyeing a record-equalling fifth title. Who will come up trumps? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live football score and updates from the POR vs BRA match.
LIVE UPDATES
Portugal Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA U-17 World Cup Semi-Final: Greetings!
Good evening and welcome to everyone joining us this Monday. We are back with another football blog, and this time it's the mouthwatering FIFA U-17 semi-final between Portugal and Brazil. Watch this space for the build-up and live updates.