Portugal Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA U-17 World Cup Semi-Final: Stage Set For Blockbuster Encounter

Portugal Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA U-17 World Cup Semi-Final: A win would take Portugal one step away from their maiden U-17 World Cup triumph, while Brazil are eyeing a record-equalling fifth title. Follow the live football score and updates from the POR vs BRA match in Doha

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Portugal Vs Brazil Live Score FIFA U-17 World Cup 2025 semifinal 2 updates highlights Doha
Portugal Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA U-17 World Cup Semi-Final: POR beat Switzerland in the quarter-finals. Photo: X/Portugal
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second semi-final of FIFA U-17 World Cup 2025, pitting Portugal against Brazil at the Aspire Zone in in Doha, Qatar on Monday (November 24). The European and South American champions face off in what is a blockbuster encounter between two footballing powerhouses. A win would take Portugal one step away from their maiden U-17 World Cup triumph, while Brazil are eyeing a record-equalling fifth title. Who will come up trumps? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live football score and updates from the POR vs BRA match.
LIVE UPDATES

Portugal Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA U-17 World Cup Semi-Final: Greetings!

Good evening and welcome to everyone joining us this Monday. We are back with another football blog, and this time it's the mouthwatering FIFA U-17 semi-final between Portugal and Brazil. Watch this space for the build-up and live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

  2. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Key Reasons For Team India's Struggles Against South Africa

  3. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

  4. India Vs South Africa: Cricketing Taboo Of Follow On Returns After Guwahati Collapse

  5. India Vs South Africa, ODI Series: BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  4. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  5. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  2. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  4. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  5. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy

  3. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

  4. Afsar Raj, Maha Jungle Raj’: Opposition Corners Nitish Govt Over VIP Leader’s Daylight Murder

  5. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Dissolves All Units After Bihar Poll Rout

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  2. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  3. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  4. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  5. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

World News

  1. G20 Security Success Must Become Standard For Citizens, Says Expert

  2. Tension Mounts As Germany Urges Syrian Refugees To Return Home

  3. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  4. Russia Claims Capture Of Three More Villages In East Ukraine

  5. Modi Calls For Global AI Compact And Human-Centred Tech At G20

Latest Stories

  1. Dharmendra Dies At 89: Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar Pay Emotional Tribute To The He-Man Of Bollywood

  2. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  3. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

  4. Biratnagar Kings Vs Janakpur Bolts Highlights, Nepal Premier League 2025: BIK Beat JKB By 9 Runs In Low-Scoring Affair

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  6. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  7. Horoscope Today, November 24, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  8. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy