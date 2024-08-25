Football

Wolfsburg 2-3 Bayern Munich: Kompany Off To Winning Start After Late Gnabry Strike

Bayern have now scored in each of their last 32 Bundesliga games against Wolfsburg (93 goals in total). It's the longest-scoring run against any particular side in their history

Bayern Munich--football-Serge Gnabry
Bayern Munich's goalscorer, Serge Gnabry
info_icon

A late goal by Serge Gnabry secured Bayern Munich a hard-fought 3-2 victory at Wolfsburg on Sunday, giving Vincent Kompany a winning start in the Bundesliga. (More Football News)

Wolfsburg started brightly, but the visitors made the better chances in the first half, taking the lead after fine work by Sacha Boey down the right to set up Jamal Musiala for an easy tap-in.

However, Bayern were punished for a slow start after the break, as Boey brought down Tiago Tomas in the box, and Lovro Majer made no mistake from the spot.

Wolfsburg created all kinds of trouble for the visitors' defence and Majer gave them the lead in the 55th minute, having also struck the post shortly before.

Vincent Kompany and Leon Goretzka - null
Bundesliga: Honesty The Best Policy For Vincent Kompany At Bayern Munich



Thomas Muller became Bayern's all-time record appearance-maker in the Bundesliga seconds before Jakub Kaminski's own goal levelled the scores in the 65th minute. 

But Gnabry struck with eight minutes left on the clock to secure all three points for the Bavarians.

Data Debrief: History maker

While the plaudits from the game will go to the goalscorers, Muller cemented himself in the Bayern history books with the most appearances - Sunday was his 474th Bundesliga match for the club, overtaking Sepp Maier.

Bayern have now scored in each of their last 32 Bundesliga games against Wolfsburg (93 goals in total). It's the longest-scoring run against any particular side in their history.

The visitors are now unbeaten in their season-opener in each of the last 13 seasons (won 11, drawn two), a new record for a team in Bundesliga history. 

