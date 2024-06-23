Football

Uruguay Vs Panama Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group C, Matchday 1

Here is how you can watch Uruguay Vs Panama Group C Matchday 1 Copa America 2024 in India and in other parts of the world

Uruguay during South American 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Uruguay, one of the most decorated teams in Copa America history, start the tournament campaign on Monday, June 24 (IST), against Panama in a Group C clash. The match will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. (More Football News)

Uruguay, led by the charismatic manager Marcelo Bielsa, boasts a squad brimming with talent. Nicknamed "La Celeste" (The Sky Blue), they enter the Copa America opener in decent form and are heavy favorites on paper.

With strikers like Luis Suarez and Darwin Nunez leading the attack, Uruguay got a golden opportunity to secure a win against Panama and boost their chances of advancing to the knockout stages. Their ultimate goal: a record-extending sixteenth Copa America title.

Standing in their way is Panama, coached by the Thomas Christiansen. While their recent form hasn't been spectacular, they are known for their resilience and ability to exploit weaknesses. Their strategy will likely involve a strong defensive approach, aiming to frustrate Uruguay and capitalize on counter-attacking opportunities.

Panama eye to pull off an upset against the formidable La Celeste.

Here is how you can watch Uruguay Vs Panama Copa America 2024 Group C, Matchday 1 game in India and in other parts of the world.

When to watch Uruguay Vs Panama Group C, Matchday 1 Copa America 2024 game?

The Uruguay Vs Panama Group C, Matchday 1 Copa America 2024 game will be played on on Monday, June 24 at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida at 6:30AM IST.

Where to watch Uruguay Vs Panama Group C, Matchday 1 Copa America 2024 game?

As of now, there is no broadcast or streaming of the Copa America 2024 in India.

However, you can click HERE to check where Copa America is being aired or streamed in different parts of the world.

Squads

Uruguay

  • Goalkeepers: 1- Sergio Rochet, 23- Santiago Mele (Junior de Barranquilla),12- Franco Israel (Sporting CP).

  • Defenders: 4- Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), 2- Jose Maria Gimenez (A. de Madrid), 22- Nicolas Marichal (Dinamo Moscou), 17- Matias Vina (Flamengo), 24- Lucas Olaza (Krasnodar), 16- Mathías Olivera (Napoli), 3- Sebastián Cáceres (América), 13- Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), 8- Nahitan Nandez (Cagliari).

  • Midfielders: 5- Manuel Ugarte (PSG), 6- Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), 15- Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), 21- Emiliano Martinez (Midtjylland), 7- Nicolas De La Cruz (Flamengo) 10- Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Flamengo), 14- Agustin Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense).

  • Forwards: 18- Brian Rodriguez (America de Mexico), 26- Brian Ocampo (Cadiz), 11- Facundo Pellistri (Granada), 20- Maximiliano Araujo (Toluca), 25- Cristian Olivera (Los Angeles FC), 19- Darwin Nunez (Liverpool), 9- Luis Suarez (Inter Miami).

Panama

  • Goalkeepers: 22 -Orlando Mosquera (Maccabi Tel Aviv), 1 -Luis Mejia (Club Nacional),12 -Cesar Samudio (CD Marathón)

  • Defenders: 4 -Eduardo Anderson (Deportivo Saprissa), 3 - Jose Cordoba (Norwich City), 15 - Eric Davis (FC Kosice), 19 - Ivan Anderson (Fortaleza CEIF), 23 - Michael Murillo (Marseille), 2 - Cesar Blackman (Slovan Bratislava), 24 - Edgardo Farina (CSD Municipal), 25 - Roderick Miller (Turan-Tovuz IK), 18 - Omar Valencia (NY Red Bulls).

  • Midfielders: 5- Abdiel Ayarza (Cienciano), 20 -Anibal Godoy (Nashville SC), 8 -Adalberto Carrasquilla (Houston Dynamo FC), 6- Cristian Martínez (Al Jandal), 7 - Jose Luis Rodriguez (Famalicao), 10 - Edgar Bárcenas (Mazatlan FC), 14 - Jovani Welch (Académico Viseu FC), 13 - Freddy Gondola (Maccabi Bnei Reineh), 16 - Carlos Harvey (Minnesota United FC), 21 - Cesar Yanis (AD San Carlos), 26-Kaiser Lenis (Jaguares de Cerdoba)

  • Forwards: 11-Ismael Díaz (CD Universidad Catolica), 17 -José Fajardo (CD Universidad Católica), 9 -Eduardo Guerrero (Zorya Lugansk).

