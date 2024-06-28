Football

UEFA Euro 2024 Round Of 16 Live Streaming: Who Plays Whom, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

With the round of 16 set to begin soon, here is your ultimate guide to the second round of the Euro 2024

AP/Petros Giannakouris
A mother with her boy takes a selfie next to the 2024 UEFA European Championship trophy. Germany host the Euro 2024. Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
info_icon

Eight teams have been sent home as the last 16 remain in fray for the UEFA Euro 2024 title. The first round of the competition ended on Wednesday and the knockouts begin from Friday. (More Football News)

While most big teams remain in fray, the 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists Croatia have been knocked out.

With the round of 16 set to begin soon, here is your ultimate guide to the second round of the Euro 2024.

Which teams qualified for the Euro 2024 Round of 16?

  • Germany (Group A winners)

  • Switzerland (Group A runners-up)

  • Spain (Group B winners)

  • Italy (Group B runners-up)

  • England (Group C winners)

  • Denmark (Group C runners-up)

  • Slovenia (Third place in Group C)

  • Austria (Group D winners)

  • France (Group D runners-up)

  • Netherlands (Third place in Group D)

  • Romania (Group E winners)

  • Belgium (Group E runners-up)

  • Slovakia (Third place in Group E)

  • Portugal (Group F winners)

  • Turkey (Group F runners-up)

  • Georgia (Third place in Group F)

How have the 16 teams qualified?

12 of the 16 teams are the top two sides of their groups while the remaining four are the four best-third places sides in the first round.

Full Euro 2024 Round of 16 Schedule

Saturday 29 June

Switzerland vs Italy, Berlin, 9:30 PM IST 

Sunday 30 June

Germany vs Denmark, Dortmund, 12:30 AM IST

England vs Slovakia, Gelsenkirchen, 9:30 PM IST

Monday 1 July

Spain vs Georgia, Cologne, 12:30 AM IST

France vs Belgium, Düsseldorf, 9:30 PM IST

Tuesday 2 July

Portugal vs Slovenia, Frankfurt, 12:30 AM IST

Romania vs Netherlands, Munich, 9:30 PM IST

Wednesday 3 July

Austria vs Türkiye, Leipzig, 12:30 AM IST

Where to watch UEFA Euro 2024 Live

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

