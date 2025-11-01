Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Streaming, Round 3 Day 1: When, Where To Watch India's Premier Domestic Cricket Tournament

Here is all you need to know about the first day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26: preview, fixtures, match timings and broadcast information

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Streaming, Round 3 Day 1: When, Where To Watch
Mohammed Shami had an eight-wicket match haul for Bengal against Gujarat in Ranji Trophy 2025-26, round two. Photo: PTI
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal set to play for Mumbai against Rajasthan

  • Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw shone with bat in round 2

  • Mohammed Shami also dazzled with eight-wicket match haul

The opening day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 commences at various venues across India on Saturday (November 1, 2025). Watch the country's premier red-ball domestic cricket tournament live.

The big news is that India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to play, having made himself available for Mumbai's Elite Group D fixture against Rajasthan in Jaipur. Jaiswal recently returned from Australia, where he was part of India's ODI squad, and expressed his intention to be match-ready before the home Tests against South Africa starting November 14 in Kolkata.

The second round saw senior, out-of-favour India pros like Ajinkya Rahane and Mohammed Shami producing strong performances.

Meanwhile, another out-of-favour player Prithvi Shaw dazzled with the third fastest double century in Ranji Trophy history.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Round 3 Matches

Elite Group A

Odisha vs Andhra

Jharkhand vs Nagaland

Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh

Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha

Elite Group B

Maharashtra vs Saurashtra

Punjab vs Goa

Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh

Kerala vs Karnataka

Elite Group C

Tripura vs Bengal

Assam vs Railways

Gujarat vs Haryana

Services vs Uttarakhand

Elite Group D

Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir

Delhi vs Puducherry

Rajasthan vs Mumbai

Himachal Pradesh vs Hyderabad

Plate Group

Bihar vs Meghalaya

Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh

Mizoram vs Sikkim

Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Round 3 Day 1: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the first day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 be played?

The first day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 will be played across venues in India on Saturday, November 1, 2025. The first ball will be bowled in most games at 9:30am IST, with the exception of northeastern and eastern venues like Agartala (8:45am), Guwahati (8:45am) and Cuttack, where play starts earlier.

Where will the first day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 be telecast and live streamed?

Select matches of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Khel TV channel in India, while live streaming is available on the Jio Hotstar app and its website in the country.

Published At:
Cricket News

