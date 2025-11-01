Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Streaming, Round 3 Day 1: When, Where To Watch India's Premier Domestic Cricket Tournament

Yashasvi Jaiswal set to play for Mumbai against Rajasthan
Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw shone with bat in round 2
Mohammed Shami also dazzled with eight-wicket match haul
The opening day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 commences at various venues across India on Saturday (November 1, 2025). Watch the country's premier red-ball domestic cricket tournament live.
The big news is that India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to play, having made himself available for Mumbai's Elite Group D fixture against Rajasthan in Jaipur. Jaiswal recently returned from Australia, where he was part of India's ODI squad, and expressed his intention to be match-ready before the home Tests against South Africa starting November 14 in Kolkata.
The second round saw senior, out-of-favour India pros like Ajinkya Rahane and Mohammed Shami producing strong performances.
Meanwhile, another out-of-favour player Prithvi Shaw dazzled with the third fastest double century in Ranji Trophy history.
Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Round 3 Matches
Elite Group A
Odisha vs Andhra
Jharkhand vs Nagaland
Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh
Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha
Elite Group B
Maharashtra vs Saurashtra
Punjab vs Goa
Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh
Kerala vs Karnataka
Elite Group C
Tripura vs Bengal
Assam vs Railways
Gujarat vs Haryana
Services vs Uttarakhand
Elite Group D
Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir
Delhi vs Puducherry
Rajasthan vs Mumbai
Himachal Pradesh vs Hyderabad
Plate Group
Bihar vs Meghalaya
Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh
Mizoram vs Sikkim
Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Round 3 Day 1: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the first day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 be played?
The first day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 will be played across venues in India on Saturday, November 1, 2025. The first ball will be bowled in most games at 9:30am IST, with the exception of northeastern and eastern venues like Agartala (8:45am), Guwahati (8:45am) and Cuttack, where play starts earlier.
Where will the first day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 be telecast and live streamed?
Select matches of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Khel TV channel in India, while live streaming is available on the Jio Hotstar app and its website in the country.