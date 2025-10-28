Ranji Trophy Top Five: Fastest Double Centuries In History Feat. Prithvi Shaw

The Ranji Trophy, now in its 91st edition, continues to showcase talent in Indian domestic cricket. Prithvi Shaw's innings, marked by aggression and redemption, adds another chapter to the tournament's rich legacy. Here's a look at the top five fastest double centuries

  • Prithvi Shaw scored 200 in just 141 balls, among the fastest in Ranji Trophy history

  • The 2025-26 edition features 38 teams across Elite and Plate divisions

  • Vidarbha are the defending champions; Mumbai lead with 42 titles

The Ranji Trophy, India's premier domestic first-class cricket tournament, has produced several remarkable batting feats over the decades. Prithvi Shaw slammed an unbeaten 222 off 156 balls to help Maharashtra declare their second innings at 359/3 against Chandigarh in their Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh.

Shaw reached 200 in just 141 balls, marking another significant milestone in his otherwise turbulent career. A gifted stroke maker known for his flamboyance and affinity for troubles, the opener endured a forgettable 2024-25 season, including the much-publicised Indian Premier League snub.

Now representing Maharashtra in Indian domestic cricket after a high-profile switch from Mumbai, the 25-year-old, with his latest batting salvo, has drawn attention once again. And this time, for all the right reasons.

Here's A Look At The Top Five Fastest Double Centuries In Ranji Trophy History

1. Tanmay Agarwal (Hyderabad): 119 balls against Arunachal Pradesh during the 2023-24 season;

2. Ravi Shastri (Mumbai): 123 balls against Baroda in the 1984-85 season;

3. Prithvi Shaw (Maharashtra): 141 balls against Chandigarh in the 2025-26 season;

4. Rahul Singh (Hyderabad): 143 balls against Nagaland in the 2023-24 season;

5. Ajay Sharma (Delhi): 183 balls against Madhya Pradesh in the 1991-92 season.

The 91st edition of the Ranji Trophy features 38 teams representing a mix of states, legacy regions, and institutional sides, divided into two competitive tiers: Elite and Plate.

In the Elite division, teams are split into four groups of seven. After the round-robin phase, the top two teams from each group progress to the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, the team finishing last in each group face relegation to the Plate tier for the following season.

The Plate division comprises six teams. Following their round-robin matches, the top two sides meet in the final. The winners earn promotion to the Elite tier for the next campaign.

Vidarbha, representing the eponymous region of eastern Maharashtra, are the defending champions. Mumbai (Bombay), the record 42-time champions, remain the most successful side, while Karnataka, combined with the erstwhile Mysore, are second with eight titles.

