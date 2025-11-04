Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Streaming, Round 3 Day 4: When, Where To Watch India's Premier Domestic Cricket Tournament

Here is all you need to know about the fourth day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26: preview, fixtures, match timings and broadcast information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Streaming, Round 3 Day 4: When, Where To Watch
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Streaming, Round 3 Day 4: When, Where To Watch India's Premier Domestic Cricket Tournament Photo: X/ BCCIdomestic
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round Three Day 4 on Tuesday, November 4

  • Suyash Prabhudessai smashed hundred against Punjab

  • Ranji Trophy 2025-26 available on JioHotstar and Star Sports

The fourth day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 will take place on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, across venues in the country, marking another series of India’s premier red-ball domestic cricket tournament. Know how to watch the Ranji Trophy tournament live, with key matches in progress.

In Delhi, Puducherry took the first innings lead against the hosts after racking up 481 on day three in response to Delhi's 294. At stumps, Delhi were 76 for no loss in their second innings with Arpita Rana and Sanat Sangwan batting on 40 and 24 respectively, trailing the opposition by 111 runs.

In Group B match in New Chandigarh, opener Suyash Prabhudessai (149 off 222) and Abhinav Tejrana (131 off 140) smashed centuries to guide Goa to 439 for three in reply to Punjab's 325 to take the vital first innings lead.

In Indore, Chandigarh were trailing Madhya Pradesh by 148 runs in their first innings. In reply to Madhya Pradesh's 384 for 8 declared, Chandigarh made 236 for four at stumps on the third day.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Round 3 Matches

Elite Group A

  • Odisha vs Andhra

  • Jharkhand vs Nagaland

  • Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh

  • Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha

Elite Group B

  • Maharashtra vs Saurashtra

  • Punjab vs Goa

  • Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh

  • Kerala vs Karnataka

Related Content
Related Content

Elite Group C

  • Tripura vs Bengal

  • Assam vs Railways

  • Gujarat vs Haryana

  • Services vs Uttarakhand

Elite Group D

  • Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir

  • Delhi vs Puducherry

  • Rajasthan vs Mumbai

  • Himachal Pradesh vs Hyderabad

Plate Group

  • Bihar vs Meghalaya

  • Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh

  • Mizoram vs Sikkim

Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Round Three Day 4: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the fourth day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 be played?

The fourth day of the fourth round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 will be played across venues in India on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

The first ball will be bowled in most games at 9:30 AM IST, with the exception of northeastern and eastern venues like Agartala (8:45 AM), Guwahati (8:45 AM) and Cuttack, where play starts earlier.

Where to watch the fourth day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 live?

Select matches of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Khel TV channel in India, while live streaming is available on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SA, 1st ODI: Faisalabad Weather Forecast, Iqbal Stadium Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

  2. Who Are ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Champions?

  3. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Outlook's Team Of The Tournament

  4. Pratika Rawal Factfile: India's In-Form Opener Bound By Injury, Not By Spirit

  5. India Become Women's World Cup Champions: Stats You Might Have Missed From Historic Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 19 Killed, 22 Injured as Gravel-Laden Lorry Collides with Bus in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District, PM Reacts

  2. Day In Pics: November 03, 2025

  3. Priyanka Gandhi: PM Modi Should Form 'Apamaan Mantralaya' Over Insult Accusations

  4. Bihar Elections: PM Modi Accuses RJD Of Pressuring UPA To Stall Projects After Nitish Formed Government

  5. Maharashtra Reserves 70% Jobs In District Cooperative Banks For Locals

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  2. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  3. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  4. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  5. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

World News

  1. Sudan’s Civil War Spirals, With Mounting Allegations Of Genocide Against RSF

  2. Displaced Gaza Families Forced To Live In Khan Younis Cemetery Amid War Destruction

  3. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  4. 13 Journalists, Others Missing In Sudan Amid RSF Capture Of El-Fasher

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025: All Star Show In Bihar Today, "NDA Is Led By The Able Nitish Kumar": PM Modi In Nawada

  2. Dev Deepawali: Cosmic Energies Aligned For Karmic Cleansing And Divine Grace

  3. Bihar Police Arrest JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh, 79 Others In Jan Suraaj Worker Murder Case

  4. Delhi Air Quality Dips To ‘Very Poor’ as Weak Winds Trap Pollutants; AQI At 366

  5. 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Afghanistan; At Least Seven Dead, 150 Injured

  6. Hedayettulah Khan Calls BJP’s Bangladesh Infiltration Claim In Ghatsila ‘Ridiculous’

  7. Multiple Lives Lost As Tipper Lorry Collides With RTC Bus In Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District

  8. Jharkhand: JMM, BJP Step Up Campaigns for Ghatsila Bypoll Ahead of November 11 Vote