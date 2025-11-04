Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Streaming, Round 3 Day 4: When, Where To Watch India's Premier Domestic Cricket Tournament

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round Three Day 4 on Tuesday, November 4
Suyash Prabhudessai smashed hundred against Punjab
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 available on JioHotstar and Star Sports
The fourth day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 will take place on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, across venues in the country, marking another series of India’s premier red-ball domestic cricket tournament. Know how to watch the Ranji Trophy tournament live, with key matches in progress.
In Delhi, Puducherry took the first innings lead against the hosts after racking up 481 on day three in response to Delhi's 294. At stumps, Delhi were 76 for no loss in their second innings with Arpita Rana and Sanat Sangwan batting on 40 and 24 respectively, trailing the opposition by 111 runs.
In Group B match in New Chandigarh, opener Suyash Prabhudessai (149 off 222) and Abhinav Tejrana (131 off 140) smashed centuries to guide Goa to 439 for three in reply to Punjab's 325 to take the vital first innings lead.
In Indore, Chandigarh were trailing Madhya Pradesh by 148 runs in their first innings. In reply to Madhya Pradesh's 384 for 8 declared, Chandigarh made 236 for four at stumps on the third day.
Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Round 3 Matches
Elite Group A
Odisha vs Andhra
Jharkhand vs Nagaland
Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh
Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha
Elite Group B
Maharashtra vs Saurashtra
Punjab vs Goa
Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh
Kerala vs Karnataka
Elite Group C
Tripura vs Bengal
Assam vs Railways
Gujarat vs Haryana
Services vs Uttarakhand
Elite Group D
Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir
Delhi vs Puducherry
Rajasthan vs Mumbai
Himachal Pradesh vs Hyderabad
Plate Group
Bihar vs Meghalaya
Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh
Mizoram vs Sikkim
Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Round Three Day 4: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the fourth day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 be played?
The fourth day of the fourth round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 will be played across venues in India on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.
The first ball will be bowled in most games at 9:30 AM IST, with the exception of northeastern and eastern venues like Agartala (8:45 AM), Guwahati (8:45 AM) and Cuttack, where play starts earlier.
Where to watch the fourth day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 live?
Select matches of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Khel TV channel in India, while live streaming is available on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.