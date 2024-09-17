Football

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Matchday 1: Five Matches To Watch Out For

As the brand new season of the UEFA Champions League begins on Tuesday, here are the five matches that you cannot miss on Matchday 1

Real-Madrid-Champions-League-football
Real Madrid Win Champions League Photo: X/@UEFAChampionsLeague
info_icon

The UEFA Champions League's 2024-25 season begins Tuesday, September 17, in a fresh format with more teams participating in the competition than ever before. (More Football News)

36 teams will feature in the tournament this year, four more than 32 teams which had participated in the previous seasons. In fact, this is the first time since the 2003-04 season that the format of the premier club football tournament of the world has been tweaked.

The format will give some more exciting match-ups as the group stages have been ditched in favour of an interesting league stage in the first round.

As the brand new season of the UEFA Champions League begins on Tuesday, here are the five matches that you cannot miss on Matchday 1.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham - null
Champions League: Real Handed Injury Boosts Ahead Of UCL Opener Against Stuttgart

BY Stats Perform

Real Madrid vs Stuggart

When Real Madrid play a Champions League match, it is always an encounter to watch out for. This year the 15-time champions have further bolstered their squad by signing Kylian Mbappe. This makes their matches even more an event.

This season the defending champions open their campaign against Stuggart, who finished second in last year's Bundesliga. The German side could not be handed a tougher match-up in their campaign opener and will have their task cut out at Santiago Bernabeau.

Timing: September 18, 12:30 AM IST

AC Milan vs Liverpool

AC Milan host Liverpool in one of the marquee matches of the first matchday in the new season. Liverpool had a great start to their Premier League campaign while AC Milan had an average beginning in Serie A. However, Liverpool enter the Milan clash after a loss while the hosts get into the match after winning their last Serie A encounter.

A good match is definitely in store when the two European giants clash.

Timing: September 18, 12:30 AM IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola - Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's 115 Charges: Meme Fest Hits The Internet - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Almost 18 months back, City beat Inter in the final to win the Champions League. The two teams meet yet again with both eyeing strong starts to the season. Both teams are the champions of their respective domestic leagues and the winner of the match will definitely stake their claim as one of the big contenders of the Champions League title.

Timing: September 19, 12:30 AM

Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig

Leipzig got to their first ever Champions League semifinal in 2019-20 season by defeating Atletico Madrid, a team they face to begin the new edition of the tournament. Both the teams are unbeaten so far in this season and one good match can be expected. Atletico would be eager to get their revenge while Leipzig would love to contain the Spanish giants.

Timing: September 20, 12:30 AM IST

Unai Emery said his side will have to embrace a new mentality on their Champions League journey - null
Emery Focused On 'New Mentality' In Aston Villa's Champions League Debut

BY Stats Perform

Young Boys vs Aston Villa

42 years after becoming European Champions, Aston Villa are back to compete at the top level under Unai Emery. The Villans will begin their maiden Champions League campaign with a trip to Switzerland where they will face the Young Boys.

Aston Villa are definitely one of the teams to watch out this season and their return to this level is a big story at this year's Champions League.

Timing: September 17, 10:15 PM IST

How to watch UEFA Champions League 2024-25?

In India, the UEFA Champions League matches will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. The UEFA Champions League will streamed live on SonyLIV app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Jasprit Bumrah Troubles Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli In India Nets Ahead Of Bangladesh Tests
  2. Arjun Tendulkar Takes Nine Wickets For Goa CA XI In KSCA Invitational Tournament
  3. Barbados Royals Vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch BR Vs SKN Match
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Test Preview: Rohit Sharma's Men Bask In Chennai Sun During Their Third Training Session - Watch
  5. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 1st SL Vs NZ Test On TV And Online
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Matchday 1: Five Matches To Watch Out For
  2. Parma Vs Udinese, Serie A: Mandela Keita Sent Off Early As Opponents Stage Comeback
  3. Al Nassr Vs Al Shorta, AFC Champions League Elite: Cristiano Ronaldo's Absence Leads To Draw
  4. Cyprus FA Criticized After Latest Violence At Top-Flight Game Sparks Calls For Away-Fan Ban
  5. Emery Focused On 'New Mentality' In Aston Villa's Champions League Debut
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  2. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  3. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  4. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  5. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs South Korea LIVE Score, Third-place Hockey Play-off Asian Champions Trophy: Can PAK Overcome KOR?
  2. India Vs China Hockey Head To Head Record Ahead Of Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final
  3. MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024: Schedule, Teams, Prize Money And All Details
  4. Pakistan Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd-4th Place Match
  5. India Vs China Final Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 17, 2024
  2. 'Unacceptable': India Reacts To New York BAPS Temple Vandalism | A Look At Past Incidents
  3. Kolkata Doctor Case: SC Directs Wikipedia To Remove Name And Photo Of Victim | The Case So Far
  4. AAP Accepts Atishi As Delhi CM Pick, Arvind Kejriwal To Resign Today
  5. 'Look At Their Own Record': MEA Hits Back To Iran Over Khamenei's 'Unacceptable' Comments On Minorities In India
Entertainment News
  1. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  2. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  3. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  4. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  5. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
US News
  1. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  2. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  3. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
World News
  1. Gaza War: Israel Revises War Goals As Hezbollah, Houthis Step Up Attacks | Top Points
  2. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  3. Peru: 15 Dead, Thousands Of Hectares Of Land Scorched As Wildfires Sweep Across
  4. US Military Completes Withdrawal From Junta-Ruled Niger
  5. Massive Flooding In Central Europe
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case: SC Directs Wikipedia To Remove Name And Photo Of Victim | The Case So Far
  2. AAP Accepts Atishi As Delhi CM Pick, Arvind Kejriwal To Resign Today
  3. Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls: How Parties Fared In Previous Years
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 17, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. RG Kar: Mamata Listens To Doctors, Top Cops And Health Officials To Be Removed; Medics Rejoice Victory
  6. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  7. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  8. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav