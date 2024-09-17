UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Matchday 1: Five Matches To Watch Out For

The UEFA Champions League's 2024-25 season begins Tuesday, September 17, in a fresh format with more teams participating in the competition than ever before. (More Football News)
36 teams will feature in the tournament this year, four more than 32 teams which had participated in the previous seasons. In fact, this is the first time since the 2003-04 season that the format of the premier club football tournament of the world has been tweaked.
The format will give some more exciting match-ups as the group stages have been ditched in favour of an interesting league stage in the first round.
As the brand new season of the UEFA Champions League begins on Tuesday, here are the five matches that you cannot miss on Matchday 1.
Real Madrid vs Stuggart
When Real Madrid play a Champions League match, it is always an encounter to watch out for. This year the 15-time champions have further bolstered their squad by signing Kylian Mbappe. This makes their matches even more an event.
This season the defending champions open their campaign against Stuggart, who finished second in last year's Bundesliga. The German side could not be handed a tougher match-up in their campaign opener and will have their task cut out at Santiago Bernabeau.
Timing: September 18, 12:30 AM IST
AC Milan vs Liverpool
AC Milan host Liverpool in one of the marquee matches of the first matchday in the new season. Liverpool had a great start to their Premier League campaign while AC Milan had an average beginning in Serie A. However, Liverpool enter the Milan clash after a loss while the hosts get into the match after winning their last Serie A encounter.
A good match is definitely in store when the two European giants clash.
Timing: September 18, 12:30 AM IST
Manchester City vs Inter Milan
Almost 18 months back, City beat Inter in the final to win the Champions League. The two teams meet yet again with both eyeing strong starts to the season. Both teams are the champions of their respective domestic leagues and the winner of the match will definitely stake their claim as one of the big contenders of the Champions League title.
Timing: September 19, 12:30 AM
Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig
Leipzig got to their first ever Champions League semifinal in 2019-20 season by defeating Atletico Madrid, a team they face to begin the new edition of the tournament. Both the teams are unbeaten so far in this season and one good match can be expected. Atletico would be eager to get their revenge while Leipzig would love to contain the Spanish giants.
Timing: September 20, 12:30 AM IST
Young Boys vs Aston Villa
42 years after becoming European Champions, Aston Villa are back to compete at the top level under Unai Emery. The Villans will begin their maiden Champions League campaign with a trip to Switzerland where they will face the Young Boys.
Aston Villa are definitely one of the teams to watch out this season and their return to this level is a big story at this year's Champions League.
Timing: September 17, 10:15 PM IST
How to watch UEFA Champions League 2024-25?
In India, the UEFA Champions League matches will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. The UEFA Champions League will streamed live on SonyLIV app and website in India.