Emery Focused On 'New Mentality' In Aston Villa's Champions League Debut

Unai Emery is focusing on a new mentality for his Aston Villa side as they embark on their Champions League journey against Young Boys.
Villa are making their first appearance in Europe's top competition since 1982 on Tuesday, having previously won the competition 42 years ago.
Emery's side will become the 11th different English club to compete in the Champions League, and the first English newcomer since Leicester in 2016-17.
But the Spaniard has made a name for himself on the European stage, having won the Europa League on four occasions with Sevilla and Villarreal.
However, Emery's last game in the competition came back in 2022, with his Villarreal side eliminated by Liverpool in the semi-finals of the competition.
That particular run was the Villa head coach's best run in the tournament, and he is dreaming of going one step further with the Villains.
"I had dreams when I arrived here to play in the Champions League and be competitive in this competition," Emery told TNT Sports, in an exclusive interview.
"But we are going to set our new mentality, our new objective. Because we are now not comfortable playing in the Premier League and being in the middle.
"We want to be competitive, get in Europe, and be consistent.
"But of course, being consistent and getting into Europe is very difficult in England because it is the hardest league in the world."
While reaching the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League last season, Tuesday's match against the Swiss champions will be many of the Villa squad's first taste of Champions League football.
However, Emery has strengthened his squad with European experience in recent years.
Pau Torres was part of Emery's side that reached the semi-finals in 2022, while Ian Maatsen played the duration of Borussia Dortmund's defeat to Real Madrid in last year's final.
And the Spaniard is looking to those two players in particular to help his side navigate the encounter.
"We have players with experience; Ian Maatsen played last year and he is with us now," Emery continued.
"Other players played, Pau Torres played in a semi-final three years ago. And I am playing [coaching] in Europe for 16 years in a row.
"My experiences are very important, but the better experience we are trying to use and get is with Aston Villa, with Aston Villa players, with Aston Villa supporters.
"We are always remembering how amazing it was when they won the Champions League [European Cup] in 1982, and for us, it is very important."
One of the talking points ahead of the clash is the artificial surface at the Wankdorf Stadium.
But Emery is resolute that his players will not be using that as an excuse and will adapt to what they encounter.
"We have to accept and we have to adapt to the pitches we are playing," Emery concluded.
"Of course, usually we are playing on normal pitches, here it is synthetic. But we are going to try to adapt quickly and know what the difference is with the pitch."