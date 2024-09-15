Football

Aston Villa 3-2 Everton: Jhon Duran Screamer Completes Comeback For Hosts Against Winless Toffees

Duran played super-sub yet again, entering the pitch on 69 minutes before firing Villa into the lead seven minutes later with a blistering strike from 30 yards out

Jhon-Duran
Jhon Duran celebrates scoring the winner for Aston Villa against Everton
Jhon Duran’s screamer and Ollie Watkins’ brace completed a stunning comeback for Aston Villa as they fought back to beat Everton 3-2 at Villa Park. (More Football News)

Everton remain without a point in the Premier League this season, despite having gone two goals up in back-to-back matches. Dwight McNeil gave Everton the lead against the run of play on 16 minutes, before turning provider for Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s header 11 minutes later.

The deficit awakened a previously struggling Watkins, who pulled one back before half-time by nodding home a Lucas Digne cross from close range. Watkins added to his tally after the break, tapping in after a mistake from Jack Harrison.

Duran played super-sub yet again, entering the pitch on 69 minutes before firing Villa into the lead seven minutes later with a blistering strike from 30 yards out.

Calvert-Lewin nearly levelled soon after to spoil the party but his shot bounced back off the crossbar.

Unai Emery during Aston Villa's match against Leicester City - null
Leicester City Vs Aston Villa: Unai Emery Praises Jhon Duran's Start To The Season

BY Stats Perform

The victory lifts Villa into third place, only behind Liverpool on goal difference. Everton, meanwhile, remain stuck to the bottom having lost four out of four in the Premier League.

Data Debrief

Everton are now only the second side in Premier League history to lose back-to-back games after leading by two or more goals in both. The other side was their opponents in the last match - Bournemouth (October/November 2022).

It marked the sixth time that Aston Villa have come back from two or more goals in the Premier League. 

Now, after just four games of the season, Duran has scored three winners from the bench. No player has scored more winners as a substitute in a single Premier League campaign.

