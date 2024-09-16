UEFA Champions League: Teun Koopmeiners Backed To Shine In UCL Opener By Thiago Motta

Thiago Motta is confident that new signing Teun Koopmeiners will excel is included in their Champions League opener against PSV. (More Football News)
The 26-year-old has featured in two games for Juventus since joining from Europa League winners Atalanta for €54 million in August.
Koopmeiners, who missed out on a place at Euro 2024 with the Netherlands due to a muscle injury, has played just 135 minutes so far, but has created the third-most chances out of the Juve players (four).
And Motta said the Dutchman has already gelled well with his team-mates in training and expects him to make an impact if he is involved.
"It doesn't look like he hasn't trained for a month. He's integrating very well," Motta told reporters.
"He's trying to put all his qualities at the disposal of the team. Everyone who is called up tomorrow is doing very well.
"We expect everything we expect from the rest of the team. If he plays tomorrow, he will perform great. Together with his teammates, he can do great things."
Motta joined as head coach in June and will become the 10th different manager to take charge of Juventus in the Champions League.
The Italian is looking forward to leading the team in the competition after they were banned last year for breaching licencing and Financial Fair Play rules.
"Great pride to start this competition. Then we play at home against a good team," Motta added.
"I can't wait to start the match. We want to put in a great performance to bring the result on our side."
Juve had a busy transfer window with Koopmeiners the most high-profile of several arrivals, including fellow midfielders Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram plus left-back Juan Cabal.
However, the 42-year-old Motta remained tight-lipped on whether he would give chances to several debutants after a goalless draw with Empoli in Serie A on Saturday.
"Everything counts in football - experience, enthusiasm and desire. At Empoli, we played well without getting the result we wanted. Now it's a closed chapter," he added.
Juve midfielder Manuel Locatelli also said the draw at Empoli made them "angry, but it's a closed chapter", and they are looking forward to their game in Europe's top competition.
"Last year we missed it a lot. We are excited, and we can't wait to get on the pitch. Hearing the music is special, and the fans will give us a hand," the Italy international said.
"We have signed strong midfielders with a lot of quality and experience who raise the level of the team. It is a pleasure to play with them".