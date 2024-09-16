Football

UEFA Champions League: Teun Koopmeiners Backed To Shine In UCL Opener By Thiago Motta

The 26-year-old has featured in two games for Juventus since joining from Europa League winners Atalanta for €54million in August

Teun-Koopmeiners
Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners
info_icon

Thiago Motta is confident that new signing Teun Koopmeiners will excel is included in their Champions League opener against PSV. (More Football News)

The 26-year-old has featured in two games for Juventus since joining from Europa League winners Atalanta for €54 million in August.

Koopmeiners, who missed out on a place at Euro 2024 with the Netherlands due to a muscle injury, has played just 135 minutes so far, but has created the third-most chances out of the Juve players (four).

And Motta said the Dutchman has already gelled well with his team-mates in training and expects him to make an impact if he is involved.

"It doesn't look like he hasn't trained for a month. He's integrating very well," Motta told reporters. 

"He's trying to put all his qualities at the disposal of the team. Everyone who is called up tomorrow is doing very well.

"We expect everything we expect from the rest of the team. If he plays tomorrow, he will perform great. Together with his teammates, he can do great things."

Motta joined as head coach in June and will become the 10th different manager to take charge of Juventus in the Champions League.

The Italian is looking forward to leading the team in the competition after they were banned last year for breaching licencing and Financial Fair Play rules.

"Great pride to start this competition. Then we play at home against a good team," Motta added. 

"I can't wait to start the match. We want to put in a great performance to bring the result on our side."

Juve had a busy transfer window with Koopmeiners the most high-profile of several arrivals, including fellow midfielders Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram plus left-back Juan Cabal.

However, the 42-year-old Motta remained tight-lipped on whether he would give chances to several debutants after a goalless draw with Empoli in Serie A on Saturday.

"Everything counts in football - experience, enthusiasm and desire. At Empoli, we played well without getting the result we wanted. Now it's a closed chapter," he added.

Juve midfielder Manuel Locatelli also said the draw at Empoli made them "angry, but it's a closed chapter", and they are looking forward to their game in Europe's top competition.

"Last year we missed it a lot. We are excited, and we can't wait to get on the pitch. Hearing the music is special, and the fans will give us a hand," the Italy international said.

"We have signed strong midfielders with a lot of quality and experience who raise the level of the team. It is a pleasure to play with them".

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Tour Of India 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads, Head-To-Head Record Of IND Vs BAN
  2. Nepal Vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 Toss Update: NEP Choose To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  3. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I Toss Update: Fatima Sana & Co Field First In Multan
  4. ENG Vs AUS: Oz Name U-19 WC Star Beardman In Their Reserve Squad For ODI Series
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 1st ODI On TV And Online
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League: Liverpool Opener A Chance To Show AC Milan Progression, Says Paulo Fonseca
  2. UEFA Champions League: Teun Koopmeiners Backed To Shine In UCL Opener By Thiago Motta
  3. Premier League Matchday 4: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers
  4. Mohammedan SC Vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2024-25 Highlights: Alaeddine Helps NEUFC Beat Monday Blues In 1-0 Win
  5. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 1 UCL Matches On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  2. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  3. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  4. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  5. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd-4th Place Match
  2. India Vs China Final Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. Who Is Wang Caiyu? The Great Wall Of China At Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. India Vs South Korea Semifinal, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: IND Set-Up China Final Clash After KOR Humbling
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Beat South Korea In Semis; China Deny IND Vs PAK Final

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Assembly Poll: Congress Releases Manifesto; Insurance, MSP, Jobs Among Other Promises | Key Points
  2. Day In Pics: September 16, 2024
  3. Manipur Lifts Week-Long Internet Ban, Schools To Reopen From Sept 17
  4. Kerala Man Who Died After Returning From Bengaluru Had Nipah; High-Risk Contacts Isolated
  5. One Nation, One Election: What Did The Kovind Committee Recommend?
Entertainment News
  1. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  2. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  3. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  4. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  5. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
US News
  1. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  2. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  3. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  4. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  5. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
World News
  1. Massive Flooding In Central Europe
  2. Europe Floods: Several Dead In Poland, Czech Republic, Romania And More As Storm Boris Wreaks Havoc
  3. Papua New Guinea: At Least 20 People Were Killed In Violence Among Illegal Miners, Says UN
  4. Myanmar: Typhoon Yagi Kills Over 70, Casualty Count Expected To Rise
  5. Explosion In Germany's Cologne Sparks ‘Major’ Police Operation
Latest Stories
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 5th Place Play-off Highlights: JPN Seal The Victory With A Shootout Win
  2. Pakistan Vs China Semifinal Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Into Final After Shoot-out Win Over PAK
  3. India Vs South Korea Semifinal, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: IND Set-Up China Final Clash After KOR Humbling
  4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI Series In UAE: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  5. Daily Horoscope, September 16, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. India At Chess Olympiad, Round 5: Men Post Fifth Straight Win; Women Beat Kazakhstan
  7. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs