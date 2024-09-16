Manchester City's 115 Charges: Meme Fest Hits The Internet - All You Need To Know

City were accused by the Premier League in February last year of providing misleading information about its finances over a nine-year period between 2009-18 after it was bought by Abu Dhabi’s ruling family in 2008. City was trying to establish itself as one of the leading clubs in Europe, signed some of the world’s best players like Yaya Toure, Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne and won three league titles — in 2012, 2014 and 2018.