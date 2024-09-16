Football

Manchester City's 115 Charges: Meme Fest Hits The Internet - All You Need To Know

The hearing into Manchester City's 115 charges for alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules has began on Monday, September, 14. However, the internet cannot keep quiet

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
info_icon

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are all set for a hearing into a slew alleged financial breaches on Monday, September 14. If found guilty, Pep Guardiola's side could face severe punishment, one being expulsion from the league. (More Football News)

City, which has won the last four league titles, has denied the charges, which include providing misleading information about its finances. It will be down to a team of lawyers to clear the club’s name and finally quash accusations that have cast a cloud over its unprecedented period of success.

Ahead of the hearing, manager Guardiola said that he was 'happy' that the hearing will start soon.

“I’m happy it’s starting on Monday. I know there will be more rumors,” he said. “Everybody is innocent until guilt is proven.”

Erling Haaland scored his seventh Premier League hat-trick on Saturday - null
Manchester City 4-1 Ipswich Town: Pep Guardiola Hails Pressing 'Animal' Erling Haaland

BY Stats Perform

Internet though was full of funny memes and posts about City's 115 charges hearing. Here are some of the best ones -

What Are The Charges?

City were accused by the Premier League in February last year of providing misleading information about its finances over a nine-year period between 2009-18 after it was bought by Abu Dhabi’s ruling family in 2008. City was trying to establish itself as one of the leading clubs in Europe, signed some of the world’s best players like Yaya Toure, Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne and won three league titles — in 2012, 2014 and 2018.

The league’s financial fair play rules are designed to ensure clubs essentially spend what they earn and commercial deals are assessed for being at legitimate market value.

The charges came after a four-year investigation and following the publication of leaked emails and documents, likely hacked, that were published starting in 2018 by German magazine Der Spiegel.

The documents allegedly showed attempts to cover up the source of City’s income in a bid to comply with Financial Fair Play rules operated by European football's governing body UEFA and the Premier League.

City was also accused of breaches relating to its alleged failure to co-operate with the investigation.

Who Will Hold The Hearing About Manchester City's 115 Charges?

The hearing into the charges will be held by an independent commission made up of three judges appointed by a lawyer who chairs the league’s judicial panel. The hearing will be held behind closed doors, and a verdict is not expected until next year.

What Punishment City Can Face If Found Guilty?

Potential punishment for a “serious breach” of the league’s rule book is wide-ranging. Dependent on whether City is found guilty of any of the charges, possible sanctions include a fine, points deduction or in “extreme cases, expulsion from the competition” according to the league’s rules.

In February 2020 City was banned from UEFA competition for two seasons for “serious breaches”, including overstating sponsor revenue and failing to cooperate with investigators.

(With AP inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Tour Of India 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads, Head-To-Head Record Of IND Vs BAN
  2. Nepal Vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 Toss Update: NEP Choose To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  3. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I Toss Update: Fatima Sana & Co Field First In Multan
  4. ENG Vs AUS: Oz Name U-19 WC Star Beardman In Their Reserve Squad For ODI Series
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 1st ODI On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Mohammedan SC Vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Alaeddine Helps NEUFC Beat Monday Blues In 1-0 Win
  2. Manchester City's 115 Charges: Meme Fest Hits The Internet - All You Need To Know
  3. Champions League: Real Handed Injury Boosts Ahead Of UCL Opener Against Stuttgart
  4. Dani Olmo Injury: Barcelona Winger Out For Five Weeks With Hamstring Issue
  5. Atletico Madrid Revitalized By 'Conor Gallagher, Julian Alvarez' Signings, Says Diego Simeone
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  2. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  3. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  4. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  5. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
Hockey News
  1. Who Is Wang Caiyu? The Great Wall Of China At Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  2. India Vs South Korea Semifinal, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: IND Set-Up China Final Clash After KOR Humbling
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Beat South Korea In Semis; China Deny IND Vs PAK Final
  4. Pakistan Vs China Semifinal Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Into Final After Shoot-out Win Over PAK
  5. China Make First-ever Asian Champions Trophy Final After Thrilling Shoot-out Win Over Pakistan

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 16, 2024
  2. Manipur Lifts Week-Long Internet Ban, Schools To Reopen From Sept 17
  3. Kerala Man Who Died After Returning From Bengaluru Had Nipah; High-Risk Contacts Isolated
  4. One Nation, One Election: What Did The Kovind Committee Recommend?
  5. Bengal CS Allows Stenographers For CM Mamata And Protesting Doctors' Meeting
Entertainment News
  1. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  2. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  3. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  4. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  5. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
US News
  1. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  2. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  3. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  4. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  5. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
World News
  1. Massive Flooding In Central Europe
  2. Europe Floods: Several Dead In Poland, Czech Republic, Romania And More As Storm Boris Wreaks Havoc
  3. Papua New Guinea: At Least 20 People Were Killed In Violence Among Illegal Miners, Says UN
  4. Myanmar: Typhoon Yagi Kills Over 70, Casualty Count Expected To Rise
  5. Explosion In Germany's Cologne Sparks ‘Major’ Police Operation
Latest Stories
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 5th Place Play-off Highlights: JPN Seal The Victory With A Shootout Win
  2. Pakistan Vs China Semifinal Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Into Final After Shoot-out Win Over PAK
  3. India Vs South Korea Semifinal, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: IND Set-Up China Final Clash After KOR Humbling
  4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI Series In UAE: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  5. Daily Horoscope, September 16, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. India At Chess Olympiad, Round 5: Men Post Fifth Straight Win; Women Beat Kazakhstan
  7. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs