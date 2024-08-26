Manchester City 4-1 Ipswich Town: Pep Guardiola Hails Pressing 'Animal' Erling Haaland

Pep Guardiola has hailed Erling Haaland for pressing "like an animal" and believes the Manchester City striker is in better physical shape than he was last season. (More Football News)
Haaland scored his 10th hat-trick for City as they came from behind to beat Ipswich Town 4-1 on Saturday, moving onto four goals from two Premier League appearances in 2024-25.
The Norwegian has now scored at least once against all 23 teams he has faced in the Premier League, with Harry Kane (32/32) the only player to have faced more sides in the competition while scoring against all of them.
However, Guardiola has been most impressed with Haaland's work off the ball, saying: "I like when he runs a lot. I like when he presses like an animal. I like it. It helps to score a goal.
"When you are connected defensively, you are connected offensively. His body language – imagine a central defender has the ball and he makes a sprint with this body and legs moving. It's scary.
"This is not negotiable. If you don't score a goal, it's fine. But you need to do it."
Haaland scored 27 top-flight goals to win his second Golden Boot last season, despite missing almost two months with a foot injury in the middle of the campaign.
Guardiola believes Haaland is over his physical issues, adding: "He feels good. Last season he always had problems in the hips, in the ankles, in the knee.
"This season of course he takes care of himself with the physios really well, but I had the feeling that he is sharper.
"After training sessions he stays longer to practice crosses and control. Last season it never happened because he was not perfect.
"With his body, he has to be perfect to perform at that level. That's why you have an incredible organisation to help the players to be comfortable to perform at their best."