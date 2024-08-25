Football

Wolves 2-6 Chelsea, Premier League: Noni Madueke Hat-Trick Earns Enzo Maresca First Win Of Season

Noni Madueke put the game beyond Wolves' reach, netting a 14-minute hat-trick from a trio of Cole Palmer assists before new signing Joao Felix added further gloss for the visitors

Noni Madueke-Chelsea-Wolves-football
Noni Madueke scored a hat-trick as Chelsea thrashed Wolves
info_icon

Noni Madueke plundered a second-half hat-trick as Enzo Maresca claimed his first Premier League win as Chelsea boss in emphatic fashion, with the Blues dispatching Wolves 6-2. (More Football News)

It was all square at the break, with Matheus Cunha and Jorgen Strand Larsen cancelling out Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer's goals in a thrilling first half at Molineux.

Madueke put the game beyond Wolves' reach, though, netting a 14-minute hat-trick from a trio of Palmer assists before new signing Joao Felix added further gloss for the visitors.

Ipswich Town's new signing Jack Clarke. - null
Football Transfers: Jack Clarke Becomes 10th Premier League Signing For Ipswich

BY Stats Perform

Cunha and Mario Lemina had a goal each ruled out for the hosts, but Gary O'Neil's team were cut open at the back and ultimately soundly beaten.

Chelsea's victory takes them into the top half as one of seven teams on three points, while Wolves are 19th after two defeats.

Data Debrief: Blues find their groove

Maresca got his first Premier League win in style, and he is the first manager in the competition's history to see his team score six goals in his first away game.

Madueke, who helped to seal Maresca's first win on Thursday, has now scored more goals in Wolverhampton (three) than he has at Stamford Bridge (two in 18 games). 

It is also just the fifth time that a player has assisted a team-mate's hat-trick in the Premier League, with Palmer finishing the day with three assists and one goal.

As for Wolves, they accumulated a higher expected goals tally (1.92) than Chelsea (1.56), but could not prevent themselves from being on the wrong end of a thrashing.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Caribbean Premier League 2024: Live Streaming, Full Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. Hong Kong Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Match 6
  3. Shan Masood Creates Unwanted Record After Pakistan's First-Ever Test Loss To Bangladesh
  4. Yuvraj Singh To Replace Ricky Ponting As DC Coach? Capitals In Talks With Ex-IND Star - Report
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh: First-Ever Test Win Over PAK Was Special One, Says BAN Skipper Najmul Shanto
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Dara O'Shea Joins Ipswich Town From Burnley On Five-Year Deal
  2. Atletico Madrid 3-0 Girona, La Liga: Diego Simeone's Side Seals First Victory Of Season
  3. Napoli 3-0 Bologna, Serie A: Kvaratskhelia On Target As Conte Enjoys First Win
  4. Madrid 3-0 Valladolid, La Liga: Ancelotti Backs Mbappe To Shine After Lacklustre Home Debut
  5. Bundesliga: Vincent Kompany Lauds Bayern Munich's Courage In Comeback Win
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Vows 'I Will Be 100%' At Flushing Meadows After Ankle Concern
  2. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Happy To 'Do Things Differently' At Flushing Meadows
  3. Monterrey Open: Linda Noskova Earns Maiden WTA Tour Title - Match Report
  4. Novak Djokovic Calls Out Inconsistency; Jannik Sinner's Positive Steroid Tests Raise Eyebrows
  5. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Twists Right Ankle In Training But Not Worried About Injury
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai: TISS Student Found Dead After Returning From Party; Police Suspect Ragging
  2. The Indian Entertainment Industry's MeToo Reckoning
  3. The Hema Commission Report And The Rot Within The Malayalam Film Industry
  4. A New MeToo Storm In Malayalam Cinema In The Wake Of Hema Committee Report
  5. BJP Questions Congress Over Pension Poll Promise After ‘U-turn’ Jibe
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. When Is The Best Time To Travel This Fall To Save Big On Airfare?
  2. Can Your Dog See Colors? Know How Dogs See The World
  3. LAX KFC Is Ranked The Worst In US; Here’s Why
  4. From Heatwaves To Snow: California's Summer Takes An Unexpected Turn
  5. Inside MrBeast’s Controversy: How Recent Scandals Brought Down YouTube’s Most Popular Creator
World News
  1. Donald Trump Issues World War III Warning: 'Sleepy Joe Sleeping On A Beach'
  2. When Is The Best Time To Travel This Fall To Save Big On Airfare?
  3. Elon Musk Slams Wrongful Arrest Of Telegram CEO, Calls For Zuckerberg To Be Arrested Instead | Here's Why
  4. Can Your Dog See Colors? Know How Dogs See The World
  5. Renowned Indian-origin Doctor Shot Dead In US
Latest Stories
  1. Assam: CM Sarma Says 2 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Were Arrested, Sent Back From Badarpur Railway Stn
  2. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Arrested In France For 'Lack Of Moderation' In App
  3. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  6. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know
  8. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed