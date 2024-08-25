Ipswich Town have confirmed the signing of Jack Clarke from Sunderland on a five-year contract. (More Football News)
The winger has joined the Premier League new boys in a deal reportedly worth up to 20 million pounds.
Clarke initially joined Sunderland on loan from Tottenham in 2022, before making the move permanent later that year.
He made 114 appearances for the Black Cats in all competitions, netting 28 goals and registering 23 assists.
Clarke was the club's top scorer in the Championship last season, netting 15 times, while his 91 chances were also the most amongst his team-mates.
"I'm really excited to have joined the club and can't wait to get going," Clarke said.
"Ipswich have been on a really good trajectory over the last few years and the recruitment this summer has been very impressive, so this was always something I was going to be interested in.
"I try to be an exciting player and contribute goals and assists, so I think the style of football here will suit me, so I just feel excited to meet the lads and get started now."
Clarke is the 10th signing for Ipswich in the transfer window, and he could be available for their EFL Cup tie against AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday.