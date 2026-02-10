Leeds United Vs Chelsea Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Leeds Vs Chelsea Preview
Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin Photo: Opta
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Leeds United visit the Stamford Bridge for clash against Leeds United

  • The Whites are currently 16 in the PL standings with 29 points

  • Chelsea are 5th and are fighting to qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season

Daniel Farke remains hopeful that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be fit to face Chelsea, but he admitted Leeds United had been dealt an injury blow, with Pascal Struijk ruled out.

Calvert-Lewin netted his 10th goal of the season to help Leeds to a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest last time out, opening up a six-point gap over the relegation zone.

It ended a run of two games without a win for the Whites, who are looking to boost their survival hopes further against Chelsea, whom they stunned 3-1 in the reverse fixture.

But they may have to do it without some key players, with Farke conceding that Struijk, in particular, will be a big miss in their back line.

"Dominic was struggling with illness, but I hope it's not too bad," Farke said in his press conference.

"Pascal Struijk will definitely miss this game; he has problems with his hip flexor. [Anton] Stach will be back, probably just for the [Aston] Villa game. Apart from this, I hope to have everyone available.

"You miss a player with red-hot form. Pascal was a rock in the last weeks. He is the only left-footed centre-back.

"If you play with three at the back, it makes a difference. A right-footed player has different passing angles. Also, his strength in the air, in the last game, he won so many headers. It is not ideal to not have him available."

Chelsea, meanwhile, are flying high under new head coach Liam Rosenior, having won all four of their Premier League matches under him so far.

They are up to fifth after that run, just one point off the top four after their resounding 3-1 win over Wolves on Saturday, with Cole Palmer scoring a first-half hat-trick.

He became the first player in Premier League history to score three hat-tricks in the first half of a match (also vs Everton and Brighton).

But team-mate Robert Sanchez believes Palmer's best is still yet to come as he continues to recover from injury.

"He's brilliant," Sanchez said. "He's not even at 100% yet, he has just come back from injury, and still managed a hat-trick.

"We're very happy. Everyone knows how good he is, so he needs to keep it up. He's only going to get better."

Players To Watch

Chelsea – Joao Pedro

Joao Pedro has been involved in four goals in his last four home Premier League appearances for Chelsea (three goals, one assist).

However, he has never scored or assisted against Leeds, losing all three of his top-flight games against the Whites (two with Watford, one with Chelsea).

Leeds United – Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Jaka Bijol, Ao Tanaka and Calvert-Lewin were all on target for Leeds in their 3-1 win over Chelsea in December. The last player to score home and away for the club against the Blues in the same campaign was Mark Viduka in 2000-01.

Calvert-Lewin has scored 10+ goals in a Premier League season for only the third time, after 2019-20 (13) and 2020-21 (16). Eight of those goals have come since the start of December – the most of any player in the division in this time.

Leeds Vs Chelsea Preview
Dominic Calvert-Lewin's heatmap in the English Premier League 2025-26 Photo: Opta
Match Prediction: Chelsea Win

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League home games against Leeds, winning the last six in a row (D1). Their last defeat was in December 1999, losing 2-0 thanks to a Stephen McPhail brace.

But following their 3-1 win at Elland Road in December, Leeds are looking to complete the league double over Chelsea for the first time since their 1991-92 title-winning campaign.

If they do manage to get a win, Leeds would become just the second promoted side to complete the Premier League double over Chelsea, after Charlton Athletic in 2000-01.

Chelsea have won their first two home Premier League matches under Liam Rosenior – he is looking to become the first Blues boss to win his first three at Stamford Bridge since Maurizio Sarri in September 2018.

Leeds, meanwhile, have won just two of their last 25 away Premier League matches (D6 L17), with both wins coming at Wolves (3-2 in March 2023, 3-1 in September 2025).

Opta Win Probability

Chelsea – 66.2%

Draw – 18.4%

Leeds United – 15.4%

