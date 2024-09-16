Football

Champions League: Real Handed Injury Boosts Ahead Of UCL Opener Against Stuttgart

Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eder Militao are set to be available for the match at the Santiago Bernabeu, despite the Brazilian missing training as he required an extra day to recover fully

Jude-Bellingham
Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham
info_icon

Carlo Ancelotti expects to have several players back from injury in time for Real Madrid's Champions League opener against Stuttgart on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eder Militao are set to be available for the match at the Santiago Bernabeu, despite the Brazilian missing training as he required an extra day to recover fully.

Madrid won their record-extending 15th Champions League title last season, beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final to get their hands on the trophy.

Los Blancos were a force to be reckoned with in the competition last year, and were only behind for 7% of their total match time in the Champions League last season; the lowest percentage of any team.

Former mainstays Nacho, Joselu and the now-retired Toni Kroos are no longer part of the squad, and Madrid will also be without Eduardo Camavinga through injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe faced off at Euro 2024 - null
Ronaldo Backs Mbappe To Beat Haaland And Bellingham To Ballon D'Or

BY Stats Perform

However, Ancelotti said he was excited to start their title defence with "the best player in the world" Kylian Mbappe.

"Yes, we lost Nacho and Kroos, two of our most important players. And Joselu. In exchange, one of the best players in the world is coming. Do we have a better squad than last year? I think so," Ancelotti told reporters on Monday.

Meanwhile, it was Carvajal, who scored the opening goal in their triumph over Dortmund, who confirmed Bellingham's involvement, noting his importance to the side.

"Jude's return is fantastic news for us. We know what he contributes with and without the ball," defender Dani Carvajal said.

"We demand much more from ourselves and tomorrow is a new opportunity to continue growing."

All three European club competitions have been expanded to 36 teams this season and Ancelotti's side will also be taking part in the expanded men's 32-team Club World Cup, starting next June in the United States.

Forward Brahim Diaz was the latest player to be sidelined in a slew of injuries, and Ancelotti said their gruelling schedule was to blame.

"The calendar is too demanding. A new competition is coming, and we don't know how it will turn out," he added.

"It may or may not be more entertaining. The fact is that we have two more games in this competition."

The Italian, who has won the Champions League five times as a manager and twice as a player, said the competition holds a place above all else in his heart.

"For me this competition is very special, not only for the club. But it's not just that, it's the day-to-day work to get there," he said.

"The [Champions League] will always be the same even if they change the format a little and [its relation with] Real Madrid, the same. This [year] is going to be another [chance] at history and I hope we can reach the final like last year."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I Toss Update: Fatima Sana & Co Field First In Multan
  2. ENG Vs AUS: Oz Name U-19 WC Star Beardman In Their Reserve Squad For ODI Series
  3. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 1st ODI On TV And Online
  4. Duleep Trophy: Easwaran Shines With Unbeaten 157, Carrying Bat Through The Innings
  5. Nepal Vs Canada, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Mohammedan SC Vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Newly Promoted MSC Eye To Open Account In Campaign Opener
  2. Champions League: Real Madrid Handed Injury Boosts Ahead Of UCL Opener Against Stuttgart
  3. Dani Olmo Injury: Barcelona Winger Out For Five Weeks With Hamstring Issue
  4. Atletico Madrid Revitalized By 'Conor Gallagher, Julian Alvarez' Signings, Says Diego Simeone
  5. Monza 1-1 Inter Milan, Serie A: Simone Inzaghi Regrets Missed Chances As Denzel Dumfries Nets Late Equalizer
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  2. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  3. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  4. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  5. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
Hockey News
  1. Who Is Wang Caiyu? The Great Wall Of China At Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  2. India Vs South Korea Semifinal, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: IND Set-Up China Final Clash After KOR Humbling
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Beat South Korea In Semis; China Deny IND Vs PAK Final
  4. Pakistan Vs China Semifinal Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Into Final After Shoot-out Win Over PAK
  5. China Make First-ever Asian Champions Trophy Final After Thrilling Shoot-out Win Over Pakistan

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 16, 2024
  2. Manipur Lifts Week-Long Internet Ban, Schools To Reopen From Sept 17
  3. Kerala Man Who Died After Returning From Bengaluru Had Nipah; High-Risk Contacts Isolated
  4. One Nation, One Election: What Did The Kovind Committee Recommend?
  5. Bengal CS Allows Stenographers For CM Mamata And Protesting Doctors' Meeting
Entertainment News
  1. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  2. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  3. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  4. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  5. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
US News
  1. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  2. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  3. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  4. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  5. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
World News
  1. Massive Flooding In Central Europe
  2. Europe Floods: Several Dead In Poland, Czech Republic, Romania And More As Storm Boris Wreaks Havoc
  3. Papua New Guinea: At Least 20 People Were Killed In Violence Among Illegal Miners, Says UN
  4. Myanmar: Typhoon Yagi Kills Over 70, Casualty Count Expected To Rise
  5. Explosion In Germany's Cologne Sparks ‘Major’ Police Operation
Latest Stories
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 5th Place Play-off Highlights: JPN Seal The Victory With A Shootout Win
  2. Pakistan Vs China Semifinal Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Into Final After Shoot-out Win Over PAK
  3. India Vs South Korea Semifinal, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: IND Set-Up China Final Clash After KOR Humbling
  4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI Series In UAE: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  5. Daily Horoscope, September 16, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. India At Chess Olympiad, Round 5: Men Post Fifth Straight Win; Women Beat Kazakhstan
  7. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs