Football

Switzerland Vs Germany Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch SUI Vs GER Group A Matchday 3

Here is how you can watch Switzerland vs Germany, UEFA Euro 2024 Group A Matchday 3

Spada/LaPresse
Julian Nagelsmann. Photo: Spada/LaPresse
info_icon

The top two teams in Group A, Switzerland and Germany face each other in the final group game at the UEFA Euro 2024 on Sunday (Monday IST). (Preview | More Football News)

Germany are already through to the Round of 16 and at the time of writing remain the only team alongside Spain to confirm its advancement. Julian Nagelsmann's side demolished Scotland 5-1 in the tournament opener and then recorded another 2-0 win against Hungary in their second match.

A win or a draw will both keep them at the top of Group A. However, if Switzerland can defeat them things can change.

Julian Nagelsmann celebrates Germany's win over Hungary in Euro 2024. - null
Germany At Euro 2024: Nagelsmann Lauds Maturing Hosts But Kroos Looking Beyond Last 16

BY Stats Perform

Switzerland opened their Euro 2024 campaign with a thumping 3-1 victory over Hungary but were held 1-1 by Scotland in their second match. With four points in two games, only a win against Germany can take them not just to the top of the group but also in the next round. A draw will also push them in the Round of 16.

Even in case of a loss, Switzerland can go through as one of the four best third ranked teams.

Here is how you can watch Switzerland vs Germany, UEFA Euro 2024 Group A Matchday 3.

When to watch Switzerland Vs Germany, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group A Matchday 3?

The Switzerland Vs Germany UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F match will be played on Monday, June 24, at Waldstadion in Frankfurt at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Switzerland Vs Germany, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group A Matchday 3?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Slogans Raised Against Arvind Kejriwal At Atishi's Hunger Strike Site
  2. Watch The Irony: Delhi Police Use Water Cannon To Control Protest Over Water Crisis
  3. Outlook News Wrap June 22: Panel To Probe Exam Row, Modi-Hasina Talks, Hindujas Court Ruling, And More
  4. Outlook’s Issue: In Conversation With Dia Mehhta Bhupal
  5. Defence, Counter-Terrorism, Border Management: PM Narendra Modi's Bilateral Talks With Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | Top Points
Entertainment News
  1. Amitabh Bachchan Lent His Vocal Prowess For ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Song, Says ‘Tough For A Non-Singer’
  2. Justin Timberlake Addresses Arrest, Says ‘It’s Been A Tough Week’
  3. Gayatri Soham Says Her Voice Helps Bring Her Negative Character To Life In 'Mangal Lakshmi'
  4. Pooja Hegde Shoots For 'Suriya 44' In Andaman & Nicobar Islands
  5. Surbhi Jyoti Opens Up About Her Bond With 'Gunaah' Co-Star Zayn Ibad Khan
Sports News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, T20 World Cup: BAN Opt To Bowl Against IND - Check Playing XIs
  2. Switzerland Vs Germany Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch SUI Vs GER Group A Matchday 3
  3. India Vs Bangladesh Live Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: IND Vs BAN - Bangladesh Decide To Bowl
  4. ICC T20 WC 2024, Super 8, Group 2: How Can Proteas, England, WI Qualify For Semi-Finals
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: F1 Thrills With Spanish Grand Prix Quali, Turkiye Meet Portugal In Euro 2024
World News
  1. ‘They Return To India, Become Billionaires’: Trump Promises Green Cards To Foreign College Graduates
  2. As Israel And Hezbollah Edge Closer To War, Iran Has A Warning
  3. Hindujas 'Appalled' After Swiss Court Ruling, File Appeal In Higher Court; Confident That 'Truth Will Prevail'
  4. Wear Red, White, And Blue To Get A Free Donut At Krispy Kreme On The 4th of July
  5. Arkansas Shooting: Man Opens Fire At Grocery Store, Kills 3, Injures 10; Suspect Identified
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: F1 Thrills With Spanish Grand Prix Quali, Turkiye Meet Portugal In Euro 2024
  7. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Slogans Raised Against Arvind Kejriwal At Atishi's Hunger Strike Site
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon