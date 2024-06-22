Switzerland Vs Germany Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch SUI Vs GER Group A Matchday 3

The top two teams in Group A, Switzerland and Germany face each other in the final group game at the UEFA Euro 2024 on Sunday (Monday IST). (Preview | More Football News)
Germany are already through to the Round of 16 and at the time of writing remain the only team alongside Spain to confirm its advancement. Julian Nagelsmann's side demolished Scotland 5-1 in the tournament opener and then recorded another 2-0 win against Hungary in their second match.
A win or a draw will both keep them at the top of Group A. However, if Switzerland can defeat them things can change.
Switzerland opened their Euro 2024 campaign with a thumping 3-1 victory over Hungary but were held 1-1 by Scotland in their second match. With four points in two games, only a win against Germany can take them not just to the top of the group but also in the next round. A draw will also push them in the Round of 16.
Even in case of a loss, Switzerland can go through as one of the four best third ranked teams.
Here is how you can watch Switzerland vs Germany, UEFA Euro 2024 Group A Matchday 3.
When to watch Switzerland Vs Germany, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group A Matchday 3?
The Switzerland Vs Germany UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F match will be played on Monday, June 24, at Waldstadion in Frankfurt at 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Switzerland Vs Germany, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group A Matchday 3?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.