Juventus Vs Sporting Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch UCL Match

Juventus take on Sporting in the UCL match on Wednesday
Juventus are coming after a 0-1 defeat to Real Madrid
Sporting are coming after a 2-1 win agianst Olympique de Marseille
Juventus head into their upcoming Champions League clash against Sporting CP looking to arrest a worrying run of form. The Old Lady’s continental record in this campaign has been patchy, with only one victory in their first three group games and defensive lapses raising serious.
Despite that, Juventus still boast an important psychological edge: they remain unbeaten in their previous four European meetings with Sporting (W2 D2).
On the other side, Sporting CP arrive with confidence and attacking momentum. The Portuguese side have won their last five matches across competitions and recently secured a 2-1 home victory in the group stage of this Champions League against Olympique de Marseille.
Juventus Vs Sporting, Head-to-head:
Matches: 5
Juventus: 2
Sporting: 1
Draws: 2
Juventus Vs Sporting, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Live Streaming
When and where will the Juventus Vs Sporting, UEFA Champions League match take place?
The Juventus Vs Sporting, UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, November 5 at the Allianz Stadium, Torino. The kick-off will be at 01:30am IST.
Fans in India can watch the Napoli Vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.