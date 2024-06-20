Football

Germany At Euro 2024: Nagelsmann Lauds Maturing Hosts But Kroos Looking Beyond Last 16

Germany became the first team to reach the last 16 of Euro 2024 as goals either side of half-time from Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan saw off tricky opponents Hungary

Julian Nagelsmann celebrates Germany's win over Hungary in Euro 2024.
info_icon

Julian Nagelsmann believes Germany's victory over Hungary on Wednesday showed their increasing maturity, even if Toni Kroos is far from satisfied with the Euro 2024 hosts' progress so far. (More Football News)

Germany became the first team to reach the last 16 of the tournament as goals either side of half-time from Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan saw off tricky opponents.

Indeed, head coach Nagelsmann suggested this was the sort of match in which his team might previously have faltered.

BY Stats Perform

"That was a very unpleasant opponent," he told MagentaTV. "You have to win a game like that first.

"It shows a good maturing process. In November, we would not have won this game."

It is only the second time Germany have advanced through the group stage in four major tournaments, but there is no time to relax ahead of their third match against Switzerland.

The hosts will name a strong side as they aim to maintain their momentum.

"It is important that we have as many players from the first XI back on the pitch as possible, because we have deliberately distributed the roles," Nagelsmann added. "We believe in the players' respective strengths in their roles.

"It may of course be that we change one or two players; we have to see how everyone gets through this game. But as of now, everyone is healthy."

That will be music to the ears of retiring midfielder Kroos, who is keen for Germany to go "full throttle" against Switzerland.

He and his team-mates are perhaps wary of a repeat of the last Euros, where Germany came through the group stage but drew their third match and then had to face England in the last 16, losing at Wembley.

"There is little reason for the pressure to drop now because we have a bigger goal than just the round of 16," Kroos said.

He added to RTL: "It is also a statement to come first in the group, and it is important to maintain this run."

