La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 7 Preview: Atletico Battle Real Madrid In Crucial Derby Clash

La Liga 2025-26 Gameweek 7: Find out all about the seventh matchweek of the Spanish La Liga, including the big three teams, full schedule, key talking points, live streaming details, and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 7 Preview: Atletico Battle Real Madrid In Crucial Derby Clash
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, scores his sides fourth goal with a penalty kick during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Real Madrid at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
Summary
  • Atletico Madrid face Real Madrid in La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 7

  • Xabi Alonso debuts as Real Madrid coach in high-stakes derby

  • Other La Liga fixtures include Girona facing Espanyol and Mallorca taking on Alaves

La Liga 2025-26 will kick off matchday 7 on Friday, September 26, with this season's inaugural Madrid Derby at the Spanish capital. Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will meet this weekend in a league fixture packed with high stakes as both clubs seek a crucial victory at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Atletico Aim To Revive Season

This Madrid Derby holds significant importance for Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone's side has navigated a challenging start to their current campaign, dropping points early in the season. A derby victory could inject new vigour into Atleti's season, secure three vital points, and narrow the gap on their city rivals. It could also revive faint hopes of a title challenge.

This match offers a genuine chance for a league win over Real Madrid, a feat Atletico have not achieved in over two years. Their last triumph was a 3-1 victory at the Metropolitano on Matchday 6 of the 2023-24 season.

Recent history shows no clear dominance for either side. The last three league derbies have finished 1-1, with late drama a recurring feature. Last season's fiery contest at the Metropolitano saw a dramatic 95th-minute equaliser from Angel Correa.

Alonso's Derby Debut For Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso will experience his first Madrid Derby as Real Madrid coach. The Spaniard started his tenure excellently, leading his team to win all six games so far. This run has placed Los Blancos at the La Liga table's summit. Simeone’s Atletico present Alonso with his toughest challenge yet.

The Spaniard understands the high-stakes fixtures well; he played in sixteen derbies as a Real Madrid midfielder, securing twelve victories. Alonso famously celebrated from the sidelines in the 2014 UEFA Champions League final due to suspension. Now, he will write his own derby chapter as coach.

Alonso has previously faced Simeone on the touchline when his Bayer Leverkusen side drew 2-2 at the Metropolitano in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League. Atletico later beat them in another group-stage match.

Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid: Key Players

Both teams feature several world-class players. Real Madrid will benefit from Kylian Mbappe's prolific form, who seems unstoppable alongside Vinicius Junior. Midfield anchor Fede Valverde also plays a key role, alongside the athletic Aurelien Tchouameni. Defensive stalwart Eder Militao completes a confident team.

Atletico, meanwhile, largely depend on their Argentine contingent. Julian Alvarez has demonstrated his ability in decisive moments, and new signing Thiago Almada will provide the creative flair. Giuliano Simeone adds another dimension to the squad, and veteran forward Antoine Griezmann offers valuable experience and skill.

La Liga 2025-26, Matchday 7: Key Talking Points

While the Madrid Derby captures much attention, other La Liga action unfolds across Spain. Friday night begins with a Catalan Derby as bottom-of-the-table Girona visit high-flying Espanyol. Saturday late afternoon, Mallorca will seek their first win this season against Deportivo Alaves.

On Sunday, Rayo Vallecano will test their unbeaten home record against Sevilla, and newly promoted Elche will look to extend their unbeaten run against Celta Vigo. Monday night will see the first match between Valencia and Real Oviedo at the Mestalla since 2000.

La Liga 2025-26, Matchday 7 Fixtures

September 26, 2025

  • Girona vs Espanyol – 12:30 AM IST (September 27)

September 27, 2025

  • Getafe vs Levante – 5:30 PM IST

  • Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid – 7:45 PM IST

  • Mallorca vs Alaves – 10:00 PM IST

  • Villarreal vs Athletic Bilbao – 12:30 AM IST (September 28)

September 28, 2025

  • Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla – 5:30 PM IST

  • Elche vs Celta Vigo – 7:45 PM IST

  • Barcelona vs Real Sociedad – 10:00 PM IST

  • Real Betis vs Osasuna – 12:30 AM IST (September 29)

September 29, 2025

  • Valencia vs Oviedo – 12:30 AM IST (September 30)

La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming Details

The La Liga 2025-26 matches will all be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcasts of the games.

Published At:
