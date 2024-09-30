Football

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Madrid: Angel Correa's Last-gasp Equaliser Caps Dramatic Derby

Atletico eventually levelled the score in the 95th minute, with substitute Correa rounding Courtois to roll it into an empty net, and the goal, which was initially ruled offside, was given following a VAR review

Atletico Madrid goalscorer Angel Correa
Angel Correa bundled home a stoppage-time equaliser to snatch a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in a LaLiga derby which was suspended in the second half.  (More Football News)

The home fans threw objects onto the pitch near Thibaut Courtois in the 69th minute, forcing a stop to proceedings as the trouble was dealt with. 

Shortly before that, Eder Militao had opened the scoring for the visitors, with his rifled effort taking a deflection past Jan Oblak into the back of the net 64 minutes in.

The game was stopped for around 20 minutes, and when the players returned to the pitch, Atletico piled the pressure on.

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone - null
La Liga: Atletico Wary Of Fixture Congestion Ahead Of Madrid Derby

BY Stats Perform

They eventually levelled the score in the 95th minute, with substitute Correa rounding Courtois to roll it into an empty net, and the goal, which was initially ruled offside, was given following a VAR review.

Diego Llorente was then sent off four minutes later, sliding in with a heavy challenge on Fran Garcia, with VAR upgrading his yellow card to a red.

Real Madrid are second in the standings on 18 points, three behind Barcelona, but two ahead of Atletico in third after eight games.

Data Debrief: Sharing the spoils

For the most part, the Madrid derby was a cagey affair, with neither side creating too much of note in the opening exchanges, but they both ramped up the pressure after the break. 

Vinicius Junior's assist for the opener was his fifth in all competitions so far this season, the joint-most of any player across the top five European leagues.

But you can never count Atletico out - they have scored five goals in the final 15 minutes of the second half so far this season, with no team in LaLiga netting more. 

All in all, it was a memorable tie, even more so for Antoine Griezmann, who was making his 500th LaLiga appearance, becoming the 14th player to hit the milestone in the competition's history. 

