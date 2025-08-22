La Liga 2025-26, Matchday 2 Preview: Barcelona, Real Madrid And Atletico Madrid Face Promoted Sides

La Liga 2025-26 Gameweek 2: Find out all about the second matchweek of the Spanish La Liga, including the big three teams, full schedule, key talking points, live streaming details, and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 Marcus Rashford AP Photo
La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 2 Preview: Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, center, enters the game during the La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Barcelona in Mallorca, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. | Photo: AP/Joan Mateu Parra
Summary
  • La Liga 2025-26 is back with matchday 2 two action this weekend

  • Top three teams - Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid - face newly-promoted teams

  • See the full fixtures list, key talking points, and live streaming details of La Liga 2025-26 gameweek 2

After an exciting start to the 2025-26 season, Spanish La Liga action returns this weekend and promises another round of blockbuster clashes. Heavyweights Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will all be up against newly-promoted sides.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico began the season with a shock defeat, falling 2-1 to Espanyol – the first time Diego Simeone has lost an opening La Liga fixture in over a decade. With title ambitions already under pressure, Simeone must quickly integrate new signings Alex Baena, Thiago Almada, and Johnny Cardoso into his system.

Atletico now host promoted Elche, who showed resilience in a 1-1 draw with Real Betis on opening day. This will be a test of Atletico’s ability to respond, control possession, and rediscover their trademark intensity.

Barcelona

The defending champions started strong with a 3-0 win at Mallorca, courtesy of goals from Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Ferran Torres. Hansi Flick’s side next face newly promoted Levante, where consistency and fluid attacking play will be key.

A major boost could come from Robert Lewandowski, who missed the opener with a thigh issue but returned to training this week. At 37, the Polish striker remains a formidable goal threat after netting 42 goals last season.

Real Madrid

Under new coach Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid opened with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Osasuna. They now travel north to face Real Oviedo, another promoted side, in what looks like a favourable fixture.

Madrid will, however, continue to miss Jude Bellingham, recovering from shoulder surgery. One storyline to watch will be Rodrygo’s involvement – the Brazilian didn’t feature in the opener amid ongoing Premier League transfer speculation. His inclusion could add width and unpredictability to Madrid’s attack.

La Liga 2025-26, Matchday 2: Key Talking Points

Atletico Madrid: Bounce-back test against Elche; Simeone’s new signings need to deliver early.

Barcelona: Flick’s new-look attack clicking; Lewandowski’s return could make them even stronger.

Real Madrid: Alonso’s Madrid focusing on stability; Rodrygo’s future and Bellingham’s absence remain major subplots.

La Liga 2025-26, Matchday 2 Fixtures

Friday, 22 August 2025

Real Betis vs Alaves – 11:00 PM IST

Saturday, 23 August 2025

Mallorca vs Celta Vigo – 1:30 AM IST (Sunday)

Atletico Madrid vs Elche – 2:00 AM IST (Sunday)

Levante vs Barcelona – 3:30 AM IST (Sunday)

Sunday, 24 August 2025

Osasuna vs Valencia – 11:30 PM IST (Sunday)

Real Sociedad vs Espanyol – 1:00 AM IST (Monday)

Villarreal vs Girona – 1:00 AM IST (Monday)

Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid – 5:00 AM IST (Monday)

Monday, 25 August 2025

Athletic Club vs Rayo Vallecano – 11:30 PM IST (Monday)

Sevilla vs Getafe – 1:00 AM IST (Tuesday)

La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming Details

The La Liga 2025-26 matches will all be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcasts of the games.

