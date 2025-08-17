Mallorca 0-3 Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26: Lamine Yamal Stars As Catalans Win Incident-filled Curtain-raiser

Lamine Yamal scored one and assisted another to give Hansi Flick’s side a dominant opening win in La Liga

Lamine Yamal celebrates his goal against Mallorca
  • Yamal scored right at the death to snatch three points

  • Mallorca lost two players to red cards

  • Barca are defending La Liga champions

Barcelona got their LaLiga title defence up and running with a 3-0 win over nine-man Mallorca in an incident-filled encounter at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix. 

Ferran Torres' 23rd-minute strike was at the centre of attention in the match, with Mallorca also seeing Manu Morlanes and Vedat Muriqi sent off during a chaotic first-half. 

Barcelona's dominant start was rewarded in the seventh minute when Lamine Yamal's sensational delivery was headed beyond Leo Roman by Raphinha at the back post. 

Also Read: Mallorca 0-3 Barcelona Match Highlights

Hansi Flick's side doubled their advantage in controversial fashion when Antonio Raillo dropped to the deck after blocking a shot with his head from Yamal just outside the box. 

But the referee allowed play to continue despite Raillo remaining on the floor, with Torres picking out the top corner, and the goal standing despite Mallorca's protests. 

It went from bad to worse for Mallorca in the space of six minutes as Morlanes and Muriqi were sent off, the latter for a high challenge on Joan Garcia just before half-time. 

Mallorca defended stoutly in the second half, but their resolve was broken in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time thanks to a stunning individual effort from Yamal. 

Data Debrief: Barca come through red mist as Raphinha matches Ronaldinho

Barcelona made the perfect start to their 2025-26 campaign, though they were helped by Mallorca's ill discipline in a remarkable opening period. 

Indeed, Mallorca became the first team to receive two red cards in the first half on matchday one of LaLiga since Getafe in August 2007 against Sevilla. 

And the Blaugrana were worthy of their win, ending the match with an expected goals (xG) total of 2.14 from their 24 attempts compared to Mallorca's 0.21 from their four shots. 

Raphinha's opener also saw him become the first Brazilian to score the first goal of a league season with the Blaugrana since Ronaldinho in September 2007.

