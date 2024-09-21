Defending La Liga champions Real Madrid will host Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, late Saturday night (12:30am on September 22, 2024 as per India time) after commencing their UEFA Champions League campaign with a win against Stuttgart earlier in the week. Watch the Spanish league match live on TV and online. (More Football News)
Los Blancos will be targeting a hat-trick of La Liga wins, having defeated Real Betis and Real Sociedad in their previous two league games. The unbeaten Madrid have three clean sheets in their last four La Liga outings, and are fancied to trump Espanyol too.
Carlo Ancelotti's men have racked up 11 points from their first five La Liga games of the season to sit third in the table (behind Barcelona and Atletico Madrid), while Espanyol, who have won their last two, are 12th in the league with seven points.
An injury to Brahim Diaz is a setback with for Madrid, but Ancelotti has plenty of attacking options in his squad. With Barcelona not playing until later in the weekend, Real can move to within one point of their El Clasico rivals. They are currently level on points with Atletico Madrid and Villarreal.
Espanyol, on the other hand, returned to La Liga via the playoffs, and started out their season without a win in their first three matches. They have since prevailed over Rayo Vallecano and Alaves, however.
As with all previous Madrid games, all eyes will be on star forwards Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. Mbappe has scored five goals already this campaign, while Vinicius also netted in their last league game, and Ancelotti is confident they will be back to their best soon.
"[The criticism] doesn't bother me because I see that the fans are delighted," Ancelotti said. "You can play better, but the fans are used to our 'rock and roll' football. Not a lot of touches. We try to make the Madrid fans happy. And our game is about intensity, pace... Without wasting too much time in reaching the opponent's goal," the head coach added.
Real Madrid Vs Espanyol: Probable Starting Line-Ups
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius.
Espanyol: J Garcia; El Hilali, Kumbulla, Cabrera, Romero; Tejero, Kral, Aguado, Carreras; Puado, Veliz.
Real Madrid Vs Espanyol: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga 2024-25 match be played?
The Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga 2024-25 match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, September 22 at 12:30am IST.
Where will the Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga 2024-25 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga 2024-25 match will be live streamed on the GXR World website in India. There will be live telecast of the match on any TV channel in India.