Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior leaves the pitch at the end of a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain.
A security guard tries to stop a fan taking a selfie with Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, after a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates with Vinicius Junior, 2nd left, after scoring his side's second goal from a penalty kick during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain.
Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, left, challenges for the ball with Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain.
Real Sociedad's Javi Lopez, left, challenges for the ball with Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring the opening goal with a penalty kick during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe is tackled by Real Sociedad's Jon Aramburu during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain.
Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, right, dives to save a shot on goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain.
Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy, left is challenged by Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain.
Real Sociedad's Jon Aramburu, left challenges for the ball with Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain.