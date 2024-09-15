Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid Grab A Win At Sociedad - In Pics

Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior converted penalties to help earn Real Madrid a 2-0 win at Real Sociedad after the host was repeatedly denied by the woodwork in La Liga on Saturday. Vinícius put the visitors ahead in the 58th minute after an unnecessary handball by former Manchester City player Sergio Gómez gave the Madrid forward the chance to break the deadlock. Mbappé put the result beyond doubt in the 75th after a video review by the referee determined that Sociedad defender Jon Aramburu stomped on Vinícius’ foot in the box.