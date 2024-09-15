Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid Grab A Win At Sociedad - In Pics

Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior converted penalties to help earn Real Madrid a 2-0 win at Real Sociedad after the host was repeatedly denied by the woodwork in La Liga on Saturday. Vinícius put the visitors ahead in the 58th minute after an unnecessary handball by former Manchester City player Sergio Gómez gave the Madrid forward the chance to break the deadlock. Mbappé put the result beyond doubt in the 75th after a video review by the referee determined that Sociedad defender Jon Aramburu stomped on Vinícius’ foot in the box.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior leaves the pitch at the end of a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain.

1/9
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

A security guard tries to stop a fan taking a selfie with Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, after a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain.

2/9
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates with Vinicius Junior, 2nd left, after scoring his side's second goal from a penalty kick during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain.

3/9
La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid
La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, left, challenges for the ball with Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain.

4/9
La Liga Soccer Match: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
La Liga Soccer Match: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Real Sociedad's Javi Lopez, left, challenges for the ball with Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain.

5/9
La Liga Soccer Match: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid
La Liga Soccer Match: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring the opening goal with a penalty kick during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain.

6/9
Real Madrids Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe is tackled by Real Sociedad's Jon Aramburu during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain.

7/9
Spain Soccer La Liga
Spain Soccer La Liga Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, right, dives to save a shot on goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain.

8/9
Spanish La Liga Soccer Match
Spanish La Liga Soccer Match Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy, left is challenged by Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain.

9/9
Real Sociedads Jon Aramburu
Real Sociedad's Jon Aramburu Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Real Sociedad's Jon Aramburu, left challenges for the ball with Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain.

