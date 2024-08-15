Marc Guehi Unfazed By Transfer Interest Ahead Of Premier League Season

Marc Guehi insists he is able to block the outside noise about his Crystal Palace future amid interest from Newcastle United. (More Football News)
The Magpies have already had two bids for the defender rejected, but have reportedly made a third, with Palace valuing Guehi at around £65million.
Guehi caught the eye as he made his tournament debut for England at Euro 2024, playing in all but one of the Three Lions' games as they reached the final, only to eventually lose out to Spain.
But the 24-year-old has said he finds it easy to ignore the attention, and that it will not affect his approach to the season.
"I can, I've been doing it my whole life really," Guehi told Sky Sports. "I've never really been one to be looking too much into myself if that makes sense.
"But I think it's always important to focus on what truly is important, and that's the game at the weekend, making sure that for the rest of the season as a team we're at it."
Earlier this week, Palace chairman Steve Parish said he would only be willing to let Guehi leave for "superstar money" as the club believes he is a "generational talent".
The Eagles are keen to keep hold of Guehi, who has made 111 appearances since joining the club from Chelsea in 2021.
Asked how he felt after hearing of Parish's comments: "Humbled, humbled by that. For someone that is such a big part of this football club, for him to say something like that is amazing, for someone like me.
"I'm not sure I'm a superstar, but some really kind words from the chairman, so it's really nice to hear that."
Palace will kick off their Premier League campaign against Brentford on Sunday.