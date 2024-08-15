Football

Marc Guehi Unfazed By Transfer Interest Ahead Of Premier League Season

The Magpies have already had two bids for the defender rejected, but have reportedly made a third, with Palace valuing Guehi at around £65million

Marc Guehi
Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi
info_icon

Marc Guehi insists he is able to block the outside noise about his Crystal Palace future amid interest from Newcastle United. (More Football News)

The Magpies have already had two bids for the defender rejected, but have reportedly made a third, with Palace valuing Guehi at around £65million.

Guehi caught the eye as he made his tournament debut for England at Euro 2024, playing in all but one of the Three Lions' games as they reached the final, only to eventually lose out to Spain.

But the 24-year-old has said he finds it easy to ignore the attention, and that it will not affect his approach to the season.

"I can, I've been doing it my whole life really," Guehi told Sky Sports. "I've never really been one to be looking too much into myself if that makes sense.

"But I think it's always important to focus on what truly is important, and that's the game at the weekend, making sure that for the rest of the season as a team we're at it."

Earlier this week, Palace chairman Steve Parish said he would only be willing to let Guehi leave for "superstar money" as the club believes he is a "generational talent".

The Eagles are keen to keep hold of Guehi, who has made 111 appearances since joining the club from Chelsea in 2021.

Asked how he felt after hearing of Parish's comments: "Humbled, humbled by that. For someone that is such a big part of this football club, for him to say something like that is amazing, for someone like me.

"I'm not sure I'm a superstar, but some really kind words from the chairman, so it's really nice to hear that."

Palace will kick off their Premier League campaign against Brentford on Sunday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Super Over Snub: Officials Overlooked ICC Rule In Tied Sri Lanka-India ODI - Report
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: BCCI Announces Squads - Check Full List Of Players, Teams
  3. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
  4. Morne Morkel: BCCI Appoints Former SA Fast Bowler As India's New Bowling Coach - Report
  5. ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Overtakes Gill, Closes In On Babar Azam's Position
Football News
  1. Sonia Bompastor Relishes Pressure Of Succeeding Emma Hayes At Chelsea
  2. Wojciech Szczesny And Juventus Terminate Contract By Mutual Agreement
  3. Arsenal Vs Wolves, Premier League Preview: Mikel Arteta Targets Winning Start
  4. Real Betis Vs Girona, La Liga Preview: Michel Backs His Side For Another Stellar Season
  5. Manchester United Vs Fulham, Premier League Preview: Erik Ten Hag Vows To Convert Shield Pain Into Gain
Tennis News
  1. Zeeshan Ali Resigns As India Davis Cup Coach, Month Before Sweden Tie
  2. Cincinnati Open: Osaka Left Puzzled By Recent Form After Krueger Defeat
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Reflects On 'Incredible' Summer Despite Olympics Disappointment
  4. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  5. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  2. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  4. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap
  5. PR Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Future, Following Rahul Dravid's Blueprint

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 78th Independence Day Gallantry Awards: 4 Kirti Chakras, 18 Shaurya Chakras Approved By President Murmu
  2. No Gallantry Awards For Haryana Police Officers Who Stopped Farmers March
  3. Karnataka: Govt Orders Closure Of Accounts With SBI, PNB Over Non-Refund Of Deposits
  4. Kolkata Doctor Rape: Massive Night Protest By Women Across Bengal And Beyond
  5. JKCA Case: Court Quashes PMLA Charges Against Dr Farooq Abdullah, Others
Entertainment News
  1. 'TMKOC's New Goli Dharmit Shah On Replacing Kush Shah: There Will Be Comparisons, And I’m Ready For It
  2. Kriti Sanon Breaks Silence On 'Adipurush' Box Office Failure: You Find Yourself In Tears, Wondering What Went Wrong
  3. Shekhar Home Review: Bengali Refashioning Of Sherlock Holmes Is Littered With Ludicrous, Inert Mysteries 
  4. Singer Suchitra Issues Public Apology To Ex-Husband Actor Karthik Kumar For Her 'Gay' Remark
  5. Independence Day 2024: From 'Ae Watan' To Lehra Do', 10 Songs To Tune Into To Honour The Country
US News
  1. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
  2. World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price
  3. Are You Facing Itchy Rashes After Cicada Emergence? This Could Be The Reason
  4. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
  5. Florida Girl Hit By Car On First Day Of School, Now Reported Stable
World News
  1. Brazil Plane Crash: An 'Icing Event' Behind The Mishap? | Experts' Take
  2. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
  3. World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price
  4. Are You Facing Itchy Rashes After Cicada Emergence? This Could Be The Reason
  5. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
Latest Stories
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
  2. Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Found Guilty Of Violating Constitution, Court Orders Immediate Removal
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Semen' Amount In Victim's Body Indicates Gangrape, Renovation At Crime Scene Sparks Row
  4. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
  5. J&K: Army Captain Killed In 'Op Assar' In Doda; 4 Terrorists Believed To Be Gunned Down
  6. From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'
  7. Ayodhya: Over 3,800 Bamboo, Projector Lights Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Bhakti Path, Ram Path
  8. Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?