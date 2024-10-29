Football

Manchester United: Who Is Ruben Amorim? Sporting Lisbon Manager Linked To Replace Erik Ten Hag

As per reports in England, Amorim is the frontrunner for the United job. Here are some of the details related to the Portuguese manager

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Ruben-Amorim-Sporting-Lisbon-Manchester-United-X-Photo
Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is highly linked to the vacant MUFC post. Photo: X/FabrizioRomano
info_icon

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim is being highly linked to the vacant manager's post at Manchester United after the latter sacked Dutchman Erik ten Hag on Monday, October 28. (More Football News)

Ten Hag, who was hired in 2022, paid the price for leading United to just three wins in nine league games in the opening months of the campaign. There have been four defeats, the 2-1 loss at West Ham on Sunday being his last game in charge.

United finished in eighth place last season, its lowest in the Premier League era, and appears to have little hope of challenging for the title this campaign. It already leaves the storied team in danger of missing out on qualification for the lucrative Champions League once again.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future,” said United, which added that Ruud van Nistelrooy, one of Ten Hag's assistants, would be taking over as interim head coach while a permanent head coach is recruited.

EPL 2024-25: Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag greets fans - | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Erik Ten Hag Sacked: Manchester United Relieve Dutchman Of His Duties - Read Full Statement

BY Outlook Sports Desk

As per reports in England, Amorim is the frontrunner for the United job. The Sporting Lisbon manager was highly linked to the posts at Liverpool and West Ham last season, before they were taken up by Arne Slot and Julen Lopetegui, respectively.

Who is Ruben Amorim?

Age: 39

Nationality: Portuguese

Current club: Sporting Lisbon

Previous clubs: Braga, Braga B, Casa Pia

Managerial honours: Primeira Liga x2, Taça da Liga x2, Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira

Clubs represented during playing career: Belenenses, Benfica, Braga, Al-Wakrah

Did You Know?

Back in 2018, the current Sporting manager Amorim had completed a performance internship under Jose Mourinho at Man United, who was then the manager at Old Trafford.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Hong Kong Sixes 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Squads, Fixtures, Date And Time - All You Need To Know
  2. Tim Paine Says He Doesn't Regret Sledging India's Ashwin In Sydney Test During 2020-21 Tour
  3. IPL 2025 Retention Guide: Telecast And Live Streaming, Deadline Date, Rules - All You Need To Know
  4. Matthew Wade Retires: Australian Wicketkeeper-Batter Announces Retirement From International Cricket
  5. IND Vs NZ: Kane Williamson Will Miss The Third And Final Test In Mumbai
Football News
  1. Ballon d' Or 2024 Awards: Rodri Takes Best Footballer Award Amid Vinicius Junior Snub - In Pics
  2. Manchester United: Who Is Ruben Amorim? Sporting Lisbon Manager Linked To Replace Erik Ten Hag
  3. Spain's Aitana Bonmati Wins Second Ballon d'Or, Barcelona Sweep Women's Awards
  4. Ballon d'Or Awards 2024: Spain's Rodri Wins Maiden Trophy As Real Madrid Boycott Ceremony
  5. Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas Stays In Contention For ATP Finals After First-Round Win
  2. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1, Day 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  4. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  5. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
Hockey News
  1. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  2. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. JK Army Encounter: All Three Militants Gunned Down In Akhnoor | A Look At Recent Incidents
  2. Kerala: Fireworks Explosion During Temple Festival Injures Over 150, 8 Critical
  3. In Maharashtra Elections, It Is Regional Vs National
  4. Maharashtra Doubles Madrasa Salaries But Modern Education Need Of The Hour  
  5. ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay And A New Star Wars Era In Tamil Nadu Politics
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. Racist, Anti-Puerto Rican Remarks At Trump Rally Spark Outrage |Will It Impact Swing State Votes?
  2. Kamala Harris, The Immigrant Advocate Who’s Now Echoing Trump’s Policies
  3. US Elections: The Stark Contrasts Between Harris And Trump's Economic Visions
  4. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  5. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
World News
  1. Yemen: Houthi Rebels Target Ship In Bab el-Mandeb Strait Off Red Sea
  2. Racist, Anti-Puerto Rican Remarks At Trump Rally Spark Outrage |Will It Impact Swing State Votes?
  3. Brazil Becomes Second BRICS Country To Not Join China’s BRI After India
  4. China: Knife Attack Near Beijing School Injures 5, Including 3 Children
  5. Middle East: Israel Bans UNRWA, Halting Aid For Gaza; South Africa Submit Proof Of Genocide To ICJ | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 29, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. US Elections: The Stark Contrasts Between Harris And Trump's Economic Visions
  3. Maharashtra Doubles Madrasa Salaries But Modern Education Need Of The Hour  
  4. Ballon d'Or Awards 2024: Spain's Rodri Wins Maiden Trophy As Real Madrid Boycott Ceremony
  5. BAN Vs RSA, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Taijul Islam Sends Back Aiden Markram As Hosts Fightback In Chattogram
  6. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Toss Update, Playing XIs, Chattogram Hourly Weather Forecast
  7. Matthew Wade Retires: Australian Wicketkeeper-Batter Announces Retirement From International Cricket
  8. Spain's Aitana Bonmati Wins Second Ballon d'Or, Barcelona Sweep Women's Awards