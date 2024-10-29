Manchester United: Who Is Ruben Amorim? Sporting Lisbon Manager Linked To Replace Erik Ten Hag

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim is being highly linked to the vacant manager's post at Manchester United after the latter sacked Dutchman Erik ten Hag on Monday, October 28. (More Football News)
Ten Hag, who was hired in 2022, paid the price for leading United to just three wins in nine league games in the opening months of the campaign. There have been four defeats, the 2-1 loss at West Ham on Sunday being his last game in charge.
United finished in eighth place last season, its lowest in the Premier League era, and appears to have little hope of challenging for the title this campaign. It already leaves the storied team in danger of missing out on qualification for the lucrative Champions League once again.
“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future,” said United, which added that Ruud van Nistelrooy, one of Ten Hag's assistants, would be taking over as interim head coach while a permanent head coach is recruited.
As per reports in England, Amorim is the frontrunner for the United job. The Sporting Lisbon manager was highly linked to the posts at Liverpool and West Ham last season, before they were taken up by Arne Slot and Julen Lopetegui, respectively.
Who is Ruben Amorim?
Age: 39
Nationality: Portuguese
Current club: Sporting Lisbon
Previous clubs: Braga, Braga B, Casa Pia
Managerial honours: Primeira Liga x2, Taça da Liga x2, Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira
Clubs represented during playing career: Belenenses, Benfica, Braga, Al-Wakrah
Did You Know?
Back in 2018, the current Sporting manager Amorim had completed a performance internship under Jose Mourinho at Man United, who was then the manager at Old Trafford.