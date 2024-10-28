Erik Ten Hag Sacked: Manchester United Relieve Dutchman Of His Duties - Read Full Statement

Manchester United have announced the news that they have sacked Dutch manager Erik ten Hag. (More Football News)
A statement on the club's website read: "We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.
"Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited."
Ten Hag's last match as Manchester United's manager was the 1-2 loss to West Ham in the Premier League that left them 14th in the table.
The Dutchman, who was hired in 2022, paid the price for leading United to just three wins in nine league games in the opening months of the campaign. There have been four defeats, the loss at West Ham on Sunday precipitating the end of his tenure.
United finished in eighth place last season, their lowest in the Premier League era, and appear to have little hope of challenging for the title this campaign. It already leaves the storied team in danger of missing out on qualification for the UEFA Champions League once again.
The decision succeeded a lengthy end-of-season review during which club bosses, including new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, held talks with various different candidates.
But despite conversations with potential replacements, Ratcliffe and his INEOS team decided to keep Ten Hag in his job and extend his contract until June 2026. Van Nistelrooy, who played for United between 2002 and 2006, arrived as part of a revamped backroom staff along with former Go Ahead Eagles manager Rene Hake.
Ten Hag was United's fifth permanent manager since Alex Ferguson's departure, following David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.