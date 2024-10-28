Football

West Ham 2-1 Manchester United, Premier League: Red Devils Lose, Pressure Mounts On Ten Hag

Chelsea beat Newcastle United 2-1 courtesy Cole Palmer's starring role, and Liverpool held Arsenal 2-2 in a late match between two Premier League title contenders

Jarrod Bowen goal West Ham United vs Manchester United
Jarrod Bowen (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium. Photo: AP/John Walton
info_icon

Manchester United missed an open goal and conceded in stoppage time to lose 2-1 at West Ham in the Premier League, piling more pressure on manager Erik ten Hag on Sunday. (More Football News)

A fourth defeat in nine league games left United languishing in 14th place in the 20-team standings.

Jarrod Bowen converted a highly disputed penalty in the second minute of added-on time after a foul by Matthijs de Ligt as United counted the cost of a string of wasted chances, notably when Diogo Dalot sidefooted over when faced with an empty net in the first half.

Erling Haaland scored in Manchester City's win over Southampton. - null
Manchester City Vs Southampton: Erling Haaland Strike Sends Hosts Top In Premier League

BY Stats Perform

If that was surely the miss of the season so far, Cole Palmer might have delivered the pass of the season in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Newcastle.

Palmer provided more glimpses of his outrageous talent by scoring the winner after helping to set up the opener, by Nicolas Jackson, with a stunning through ball.

Facing his goal inside his own half, the 22-year-old England playmaker span round and curled a 50-meter pass behind Newcastle's defense toward Pedro Neto, who set up Jackson in the 18th minute.

Alexander Isak equalized but Palmer drove home his seventh goal of the season in the 47th to secure the victory for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. With five assists, too, Palmer has a league-leading 12 goals involvements this campaign.

Crystal Palace finally claimed their first league win of the season by beating Tottenham 1-0 thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta's goal.

Arsenal held Liverpool 2-2 in a late match between two title contenders.

