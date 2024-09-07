Football

Luis Suarez Bids Emotional Farewell To Uruguay Fans After Final International Game

Suarez announced earlier this month that Friday's 2026 World Cup qualifier would be his final outing for La Celeste, who he helped win the 2011 Copa America and reach the 2010 World Cup semi-finals

Luis Suarez pictured with his children after Friday's game
Luis Suarez gave an emotional farewell message to Uruguay's fans after the final game of his international career ended in a goalless draw with Paraguay in Montevideo. (More Football News)

Suarez announced earlier this month that Friday's 2026 World Cup qualifier would be his final outing for La Celeste, who he helped win the 2011 Copa America and reach the 2010 World Cup semi-finals.

The former Liverpool and Barcelona man was unable to end his international career with a victory as Marcelo Bielsa's team were kept out by Paraguay. 

Suarez played the full 90 minutes as captain as Uruguay registered just one shot on target in a meek performance, but the result could not put a dampener on post-match tributes to the striker.

Addressing the crowd, Suarez said: "I have only words of gratitude to all Uruguayans, who since my career began supported me, not only me, but a generation that had a very difficult time.

"That group marked me a lot, being a healthy group, where we were all on the same path. People don't know how much we fought for this shirt and how difficult it is to represent a country, it is not easy to assume that responsibility.

"I went through very complicated moments in my career. I want to thank you for the affection and be clear that Uruguay is bigger than any coach or player and that, from tomorrow, I will be just another fan. 

"Up Uruguay and I will always be grateful to the Uruguayan people."

Suarez ended his international career with a national record 69 goals in 143 caps, his final strike for Uruguay being a last-minute equaliser versus Canada in the third-place play-off at this year's Copa America, a contest La Celeste won on penalties.

