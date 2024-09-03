Football

'This Is The Right Time', Says Emotional Luis Suarez Upon Announcing International Retirement

Luis Suarez is Uruguay's all-time leading goalscorer, having netted 69 times in 142 appearances, with only Diego Godin (161) winning more caps for La Celeste

luis-suarez-footballer
Luis Suarez cries while announcing his international retirement at a press conference
info_icon

Luis Suarez has announced he will retire from international football after Uruguay's World Cup qualifier versus Paraguay on Friday. (More Football News)

Suarez is Uruguay's all-time leading goalscorer, having netted 69 times in 142 appearances, with only Diego Godin (161) winning more caps for La Celeste.

The striker helped Uruguay reach the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup and win their 15th Copa America title in 2011, being named Player of the Tournament as he scored four goals including the opener in the final – a 3-0 victory over Paraguay.

Suarez will face the same opponents in his final international match on Saturday as Marcelo Bielsa's team look to build on a return of 13 points from their first six games in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualification process.

"I've been thinking about this and analysing this. I believe this is the right time," a tearful Suarez told reporters on Monday.

"I want to be relaxed when I play my last game with the national team. I'll be just as excited to play as I was in 2007 when I played for my national team for the first time.

"That 19-year old kid is now a veteran player, an older player, however you want to call it, with an incredible history with the national team, that will give his life for the team."

Suarez was memorably sent off for a handball on the goal line to deny Ghana a winning goal as La Celeste won the teams' 2010 World Cup quarter-final on penalties, while he missed the 2015 Copa America after receiving a nine-match ban for biting Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup.

"We did go through difficult moments. There were many," he added. "Personally, it was worse for me after my massive mistake in 2014.

"But there's nothing that I would reproach."

The 37-year-old played a limited role as Uruguay took the bronze medal at this year's Copa, making four substitute appearances with Darwin Nunez predominantly leading the line.

Suarez did, however, net a stoppage-time equaliser to take the third-place play-off versus Canada to penalties, also converting from the spot as Uruguay triumphed 4-3 in the subsequent shoot-out.

He has 16 goals in 20 MLS outings for Inter Miami this year, with only Christian Benteke and Cristian Arango (17 each) ahead of him in the Golden Boot race.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pat Cummins Opens Up On India-Australia Test Series: 'Always Feels Like It's 50-50'
  2. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: BAN On Brink Of Landmark Series Sweep
  3. Nicholas Pooran Breaks Chris Gayle's Record, Hits 139 T20 Sixes In 2024 Amid CPL Blitzkrieg
  4. PAK Vs BAN 2nd Test Day 4: Pacers Put Bangladesh On Cusp Of Historic Series Sweep - In Pics
  5. SA20 2025 Schedule Announced: Tournament From January 9 To February 8
Football News
  1. 'This Is The Right Time', Says Emotional Luis Suarez Upon Announcing International Retirement
  2. Luis Suarez To Retire As Uruguay International After World Cup Qualifier Against Paraguay
  3. Football Transfers: Danilo Pereira Switches Paris Saint-Germain For Al-Ittihad
  4. UEFA Nations League: Scotland Disappointment 'Never Leaves', Says John Mcginn
  5. Nations League: Tchouameni Withdraws From France Squad Due To Injury
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open: World Number 1 Expecting Slog In QF Clash
  2. US Open: Iga Swiatek 'Feeling Better Everyday' As She Tees Up Jessica Pegula Quarter-Final
  3. US Open: Medvedev Races Into Last Eight With Dominant Borges Win
  4. Rohan Bopanna, Aldila Sutjiadi Storm Into US Open Mixed Doubles Semis
  5. US Open: Pegula Continues Hot Streak By Storming Into Quarter-finals After Shnaider Victory
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  2. Lost In Silence: The Dark Journey Of Tribal Victims Of Madhya Pradesh
  3. West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill, Mamata Calls It 'Historic', Announces Task Force
  4. 'Cowardly', 'Act Of Terrorism': Manipur CM Biren Singh On Drone Attacks On Civilians
  5. Several Residents Fall Sick After Drinking Contaminated Water At Noida Society
Entertainment News
  1. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  2. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  3. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  4. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  5. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
US News
  1. What To Watch This Month: September 2024 Most Anticipated Movies
  2. US: Four Dead In Chicago Subway Shooting; Suspect Arrested
  3. Why Your Favorite Disney Channels Just Disappeared From DirecTV
  4. What Is ‘Symbiosexuality’ ─ A New Sexual Identity That Is Creating Buzz On The Internet
  5. Social Security Benefits 2025: How Much Will They Increase? Check Out The Latest COLA Predictions
World News
  1. Sunita Williams Starliner: NASA Solves Mystery Of ‘Strange Noise’ Coming From Faulty Spacecraft
  2. Putin In Mongolia: Will The Russian President Be Arrested? | All About The ICC Arrest Warrant
  3. Congo: 129 Dead In Attempted Jailbreak, Many In Stampede At Overcrowded Makala Prison
  4. Australia To Reduce Intake Of International Students From 2025 | Here's Why
  5. China: 11 Dead, 13 Injured As Bus Crashes Into Students And Parents
Latest Stories
  1. Australia To Reduce Intake Of International Students From 2025 | Here's Why
  2. Several Residents Fall Sick After Drinking Contaminated Water At Noida Society
  3. 'Cowardly', 'Act Of Terrorism': Manipur CM Biren Singh On Drone Attacks On Civilians
  4. West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill, Mamata Calls It 'Historic', Announces Task Force
  5. Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  6. Sunita Williams Starliner: NASA Solves Mystery Of ‘Strange Noise’ Coming From Faulty Spacecraft
  7. Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Indian Eyeing Maiden Medal
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 6 Live Updates: Avani, Mona Back At Shooting Action; Bhagyashree In Athletics Final Soon