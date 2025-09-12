La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 4 Live Streaming: Preview, Schedule And Fixtures, Where To Watch

Here is a handy precursor to the fourth matchday of Spanish La Liga 2025-26: games lined up, storylines, recent results, schedule and broadcast details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 4 Live Streaming: Preview, Schedule And Fixtures
La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 4 Live Streaming: FC Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecano in their previous outing. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Real Madrid visit Real Sociedad on Saturday

  • FC Barcelona welcome Valencia later in the weekend

  • All La Liga 2025-26 matchday 4 clashes to be broadcast in India

La Liga 2025-26 is back, following the brief pause for the September international break. Matchday 4 commences on Friday night (September 13, 2025 as per India time), and there are several intriguing games to look out for across the weekend.

La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 4: Storylines, What To Expect

The Friday night game takes place at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, where Sevilla FC host a newly promoted Elche CF side that remains undefeated this season. Eder Sarabia’s squad have won one and drawn two of their matches so far, all while playing an impressive possession-based style of football. Any football fans who haven’t caught Elche CF playing yet this term will want to tune in on Friday night.

Saturday brings up four fixtures, starting with Getafe CF’s return to the Coliseum. This is the first home game of the campaign for Los Azulones, who have already collected six points on the road. When they face Real Oviedo on Saturday, they’ll be looking to add another three points to their tally.

At 7:45 PM IST on Saturday, Xabi Alonso takes his Real Madrid squad to San Sebastian to face his former club, Real Sociedad. The Basque tactician kicked off his playing and coaching careers at La Real, so it’ll be a special occasion as he returns to Anoeta. Moreover, it promises to be a tough fixture for the league leaders, given that Real Sociedad have a very talented squad.

Related Content
Related Content
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe gestures during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Mallorca in Madrid, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. - | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
La Liga: Spanish Police Detain Fan For Racially Abusing Kylian Mbappe During Oviedo Vs Real Madrid

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The action remains in the Basque Country, with the following fixture taking place in Bilbao. There, Athletic Club will look to maintain their perfect start in a Basque derby against Deportivo Alaves. Los Leones have never before started a league season by winning their first four matches, but they have an excellent opportunity to achieve that this weekend.

Saturday night throws up another great game, as Atletico de Madrid will take on Villarreal CF at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Their meetings have been very competitive of late, with five of their past eight match-ups ending in draws. Going into this one, Atleti are yet to taste victory this season, whereas Villarreal CF have already collected seven points from a possible nine.

Four more matches follow on Sunday, starting with RC Celta vs Girona FC. This is already a vitally important game for the Catalan side, who have lost all three matches so far while accumulating a goal difference of -9. There is pressure on coach Míchel ahead of this trip to Vigo.

Levante UD vs Real Betis is next up, with the club from Valencia still seeking their first point since achieving promotion. They have been playing well, however, and even gave FC Barcelona a scare in their previous outing at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia. This time, they’ll hope to pick up a point or three against Los Verdiblancos.

CA Osasuna and Rayo Vallecano face off in the next game of the day, a meeting between last season’s eighth- and ninth-placed teams. The capital city side just pipped CA Osasuna to a European spot on the final day of last season, so Los Rojillos will hope to earn a little revenge.

The final game of Sunday is FC Barcelona vs Valencia CF, a fixture which often generates goals. In fact, their meetings across the past decade have produced an average of 3.65 goals per game. Last time they met in the Spanish league, it was a 7-1 triumph for Barcelona, so Los Che will hope to keep it much closer this time around.

Then, the final fixture of Matchday 4 takes place on Monday night as RCD Espanyol host RCD Mallorca. The last three times these teams have met it has been a 2-1 victory to the home side. We’ll soon see if that pattern continues in Matchday 4.

La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 4: Schedule And Fixtures

Match Date Time (IST)
Sevilla vs Elche Sat, 13 Sep 12:30 AM
Getafe vs Real Oviedo Sat, 13 Sep 5:30 PM
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Sat, 13 Sep 7:45 PM
Athletic Club vs Alaves Sat, 13 Sep 10:00 PM
Atletico de Madrid vs Villarreal Sun, 14 Sep 12:30 AM
Celta de Vigo vs Girona Sun, 14 Sep 5:30 PM
Levante vs Real Betis Sun, 14 Sep 7:45 PM
Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano Sun, 14 Sep 10:00 PM
Barcelona vs Valencia Mon, 15 Sep 12:30 AM

La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 4: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the La Liga 2025-26, Matchday 4 be telecast and live streamed?

The La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 4 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country. The matches will be shown on Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, M+ LALIGA TV, LaLiga TV Bar HD in Spain.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Ayub, Muqeen Deal Crucial Blows | OMA 49/6

  2. Duleep Trophy Final 2025: Rajat Patidar And Yash Rathod Tons Give Central Zone Big Advantage Over South Zone After Day 2

  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: BAN Vs SL T20I Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

  4. Matthew Hayden Makes Bold ‘Walk Nude’ Bet On Joe Root In Ashes 2025-26

  5. Shubman Gill: India’s Test Skipper Names His Biggest Idols, Moment He Thought Cricket Was It

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  3. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  2. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  3. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  5. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  2. Assam Student Protest Over ST Status Sparks Police Crackdown, CM Orders Probe

  3. Over 300 Asiatic Lions Dead In Gujarat In 2 Years; Government Spent Rs 37 Crore On Protection: Minister

  4. French Safran And DRDO Team Up To Deliver India’s First Indigenous Jet Engine

  5. ED Raids Multiple States In Alleged Rs 650 Crore Fake ITC Case

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. US, China, And The New Multipolar World Order

  2. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

  3. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  4. New Video Reveals Utah Shooting Suspect Fleeing Rooftop After Attack On Charlie Kirk

  5. Friend To All, Ally To None?: The Cracks In India’s ‘Vishwabandhu’ Brand

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

  2. Heavy Rain Alert in West Bengal: IMD Issues Warnings Across North and South Regions

  3. Sikkim Weather Update: Deadly Landslide Claims 4 Lives as Heavy Rain Alert Continues

  4. Mirai X Review: Teja Sajja's Action-Fantasy Film Receives Overwhelming Acclaim From Netizens

  5. CP Radhakrishnan Sworn In As India’s 15th Vice President

  6. How India's Multi-alignment Strategy Vexes Trump 2.0

  7. Chasing A Chimera: India Juggling In International Relations

  8. UN Security Council Condemns Israeli Strikes On Qatar