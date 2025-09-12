La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 4 Live Streaming: Preview, Schedule And Fixtures, Where To Watch

Real Madrid visit Real Sociedad on Saturday
FC Barcelona welcome Valencia later in the weekend
All La Liga 2025-26 matchday 4 clashes to be broadcast in India
La Liga 2025-26 is back, following the brief pause for the September international break. Matchday 4 commences on Friday night (September 13, 2025 as per India time), and there are several intriguing games to look out for across the weekend.
La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 4: Storylines, What To Expect
The Friday night game takes place at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, where Sevilla FC host a newly promoted Elche CF side that remains undefeated this season. Eder Sarabia’s squad have won one and drawn two of their matches so far, all while playing an impressive possession-based style of football. Any football fans who haven’t caught Elche CF playing yet this term will want to tune in on Friday night.
Saturday brings up four fixtures, starting with Getafe CF’s return to the Coliseum. This is the first home game of the campaign for Los Azulones, who have already collected six points on the road. When they face Real Oviedo on Saturday, they’ll be looking to add another three points to their tally.
At 7:45 PM IST on Saturday, Xabi Alonso takes his Real Madrid squad to San Sebastian to face his former club, Real Sociedad. The Basque tactician kicked off his playing and coaching careers at La Real, so it’ll be a special occasion as he returns to Anoeta. Moreover, it promises to be a tough fixture for the league leaders, given that Real Sociedad have a very talented squad.
The action remains in the Basque Country, with the following fixture taking place in Bilbao. There, Athletic Club will look to maintain their perfect start in a Basque derby against Deportivo Alaves. Los Leones have never before started a league season by winning their first four matches, but they have an excellent opportunity to achieve that this weekend.
Saturday night throws up another great game, as Atletico de Madrid will take on Villarreal CF at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Their meetings have been very competitive of late, with five of their past eight match-ups ending in draws. Going into this one, Atleti are yet to taste victory this season, whereas Villarreal CF have already collected seven points from a possible nine.
Four more matches follow on Sunday, starting with RC Celta vs Girona FC. This is already a vitally important game for the Catalan side, who have lost all three matches so far while accumulating a goal difference of -9. There is pressure on coach Míchel ahead of this trip to Vigo.
Levante UD vs Real Betis is next up, with the club from Valencia still seeking their first point since achieving promotion. They have been playing well, however, and even gave FC Barcelona a scare in their previous outing at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia. This time, they’ll hope to pick up a point or three against Los Verdiblancos.
CA Osasuna and Rayo Vallecano face off in the next game of the day, a meeting between last season’s eighth- and ninth-placed teams. The capital city side just pipped CA Osasuna to a European spot on the final day of last season, so Los Rojillos will hope to earn a little revenge.
The final game of Sunday is FC Barcelona vs Valencia CF, a fixture which often generates goals. In fact, their meetings across the past decade have produced an average of 3.65 goals per game. Last time they met in the Spanish league, it was a 7-1 triumph for Barcelona, so Los Che will hope to keep it much closer this time around.
Then, the final fixture of Matchday 4 takes place on Monday night as RCD Espanyol host RCD Mallorca. The last three times these teams have met it has been a 2-1 victory to the home side. We’ll soon see if that pattern continues in Matchday 4.
La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 4: Schedule And Fixtures
|Match
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Sevilla vs Elche
|Sat, 13 Sep
|12:30 AM
|Getafe vs Real Oviedo
|Sat, 13 Sep
|5:30 PM
|Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid
|Sat, 13 Sep
|7:45 PM
|Athletic Club vs Alaves
|Sat, 13 Sep
|10:00 PM
|Atletico de Madrid vs Villarreal
|Sun, 14 Sep
|12:30 AM
|Celta de Vigo vs Girona
|Sun, 14 Sep
|5:30 PM
|Levante vs Real Betis
|Sun, 14 Sep
|7:45 PM
|Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano
|Sun, 14 Sep
|10:00 PM
|Barcelona vs Valencia
|Mon, 15 Sep
|12:30 AM
La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 4: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the La Liga 2025-26, Matchday 4 be telecast and live streamed?
The La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 4 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country. The matches will be shown on Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, M+ LALIGA TV, LaLiga TV Bar HD in Spain.