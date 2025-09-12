Atletico Madrid Vs Villarreal Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: Preview, When & Where To Watch Matchday 4 Match

Villarreal travel to take on a winless Atletico in the La Liga 2025-26
Atletico Madrid have not won any of their last three games
Villarreal have won two of their three La Liga matches so far
Atletico Madrid enter Matchday 4 in La Liga 2025-26 still searching for their first league win after two draws and a loss. Last time out, they were held 1-1 by Alavés, and before that drew with Elche and lost to Espanyol. The side will also be without key men like Thiago Almada and Álex Baena due to injury.
Villarreal, by contrast, have had a strong start: two wins and a draw from their first three matches leave them 3rd in the table. They opened the season with a 2-0 victory over Real Oviedo, followed by a 5-0 drubbing of Girona, before settling for a 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo.
Atletico Madrid Vs Villarreal Match Details:
Location: Madrid city, Spain
Stadium: Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium
Date: Sunday, September 14
Kick-off Time: 12:30 am. IST
Atletico Madrid Vs Villarreal Head-to-head Record
Total matches: 42
Atletico Madrid: 15
Villarreal: 13
Draws: 14
Atletico Madrid Vs Villarreal, La Liga 2025-26 - Live Streaming Info
When to watch Atletico Madrid Vs Villarreal, La Liga 2025-26 match?
The Atletico Madrid Vs Villarreal, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, 14 September at 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Atletico Madrid Vs Villarreal, La Liga 2025-26 match?
The Atletico Madrid Vs Villarreal, La Liga 2025-26 match will be streamed on the FanCode app and website.