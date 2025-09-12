Atletico Madrid Vs Villarreal Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: Preview, When & Where To Watch Matchday 4 Match

Atletico Madrid Vs Villarreal, La Liga Live Streaming: Watch Atletico Madrid Vs Villarreal live football. Match preview, head-to-head stats, kickoff time, and streaming details

Atletico Madrid Vs Villarreal Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: Preview, When & Where To Watch Matchday 4 Match
  • Villarreal travel to take on a winless Atletico in the La Liga 2025-26

  • Atletico Madrid have not won any of their last three games

  • Villarreal have won two of their three La Liga matches so far

Atletico Madrid enter Matchday 4 in La Liga 2025-26 still searching for their first league win after two draws and a loss. Last time out, they were held 1-1 by Alavés, and before that drew with Elche and lost to Espanyol. The side will also be without key men like Thiago Almada and Álex Baena due to injury.

Villarreal, by contrast, have had a strong start: two wins and a draw from their first three matches leave them 3rd in the table. They opened the season with a 2-0 victory over Real Oviedo, followed by a 5-0 drubbing of Girona, before settling for a 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo.

Atletico Madrid Vs Villarreal Match Details:

  • Location: Madrid city, Spain

  • Stadium: Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium

  • Date: Sunday, September 14

  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 am. IST

Atletico Madrid Vs Villarreal Head-to-head Record

  • Total matches: 42

  • Atletico Madrid: 15

  • Villarreal: 13

  • Draws: 14

Atletico Madrid Vs Villarreal, La Liga 2025-26 - Live Streaming Info

When to watch Atletico Madrid Vs Villarreal, La Liga 2025-26 match?

The Atletico Madrid Vs Villarreal, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, 14 September at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Atletico Madrid Vs Villarreal, La Liga 2025-26 match?

The Atletico Madrid Vs Villarreal, La Liga 2025-26 match will be streamed on the FanCode app and website.

