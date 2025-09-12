Real Sociedad Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: Preview, When & Where To Watch Matchday 4 Match

Real Madrid travel to take on a winless Sociedad in the La Liga 2025-26
Sociedad have not won any of their last three games and collected a point
Los Blancos have won all their La Liga matches so far
Real Sociedad gear up to welcome Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid in matchday 4 of the La Liga 2025-26 campaign at the Reale Arena on Saturday, September 13. Sociedad are winless so far in three matches that includes a narrow defeat to Real Oviedo in their last match.
Mikel Oyarzabal and Carlos Soler will have to be at their level best if they are to snatch something from this game.
As for Real Madrid, they went trophyless last season and so far, have won all their games in the Spanish top flight. But this away fixture could prove tricky for Alonso, given the injuries to his side including midfielder Jude Bellingham.
Real Sociedad Vs Real Madrid Match Details:
Location: Donostia, Spain
Stadium: Reale Arena
Date: Saturday, September 13
Kick-off Time: 7:45 pm. IST
Real Sociedad Vs Real Madrid Head-to-head Record
Total matches: 183
Real Sociedad won: 38
Real Madrid won: 102
Draws: 43
Real Sociedad Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 - Live Streaming Info
