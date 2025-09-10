FC Barcelona Vs Valencia, La Liga: No Return To Camp Nou, Estadi Johan Cruyff To Host Match

Barcelona left the Camp Nou in 2023 to increase the capacity to over 100,000 and originally planned to return in November 2025 with a capped crowd of approximately 50,000.

FC Barcelona Vs Valencia, La Liga: No Return To Camp Nou
A picture taken on September 3, 2025 shows the ongoing construction of the new FC Barcelona's Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona.
  • Necessary permits have not come through for Barcelona to host game at Camp Nou

  • 6,000-capacity Estadi Johan Cruyff also the home to the Blaugrana’s women’s side

  • Hansi Flick’s team’s next home fixture is against Getafe on September 21, with its location still to be announced

Barcelona have confirmed that their La Liga clash against Valencia will be played at Estadi Johan Cruyff. 

The Spanish champions had previously targeted a return to the Camp Nou for their first home league game of the season, but the necessary permits have not come through.

The 6,000-capacity Estadi Johan Cruyff, which borders their training ground on the edge of Barcelona, will instead host the Valencia match on Sunday. 

This venue is also the home to the Blaugrana’s women’s side, who are due to play at the ground on Friday when they face Logrono, and the men’s reverse team. 

"The match against Valencia will not yet be able to take place at the Spotify Camp Nou," Barcelona said in a statement.

"The club is working intensively to obtain the necessary administrative permits for the opening of Spotify Camp Nou in the coming weeks."

Barca left the Camp Nou in 2023 to increase the capacity to over 100,000 and originally planned to return last November with a capped crowd of approximately 50,000. 

However, these plans were pushed back and the club has spent the last two seasons playing at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic, which is unavailable this week due to a Post Malone concert. 

Hansi Flick’s team’s next home fixture is against Getafe on September 21, with its location still to be announced. 

Barca have recorded an unbeaten start to the league season, winning two and drawing one of their three opening matches, sitting fourth in the table, just two points off leaders Real Madrid.

