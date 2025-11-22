Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Preview, La Liga: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Preview, La Liga 2025-26: Barcelona end their exile from Montjuic with a long-awaited return to a renovated Camp Nou, as Hansi Flick backs the iconic stadium to lift his side in their LaLiga clash with Athletic Bilbao

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Preview, La Liga 2025-26: Match Prediction, Players To Watch
Barcelona recently opened the renovated Camp Nou for a public training session.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Barcelona face Athletic Bilbao in La Liga at revamped Camp Nou

  • Flick says stadium energy will lift side as Valverde warns of Barca's level

  • Lewandowski, Nico Williams highlighted in key battles ahead of favourable prediction

Hansi Flick believes returning to Camp Nou will give Barcelona a major boost, as they prepare for their homecoming at the iconic stadium against Athletic Bilbao.

Barca have played the majority of their home games since the start of 2023-24 at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic, with the club spending €1.5b to modernise Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana's return to the ground has been delayed on several occasions, even causing them to play matches at the Estadi Johan Cruyff – home of their B team – earlier this season. 

Camp Nou will have a limited capacity of 45,000 for Saturday's game against Athletic, who are seventh in LaLiga with 17 points from 12 matches.

The Blaugrana are second, having cut Real Madrid's lead at the summit to three points ahead of the international break.

"We are all delighted to return to Camp Nou, real a football stadium," Flick told reporters. "It's a good opportunity to measure where we are.

"We prefer to play at the Camp Nou. When we did the training and went up the stairs, I had an incredible feeling.

"We like it a lot. The fans are close and can give us a push during the match, although in Montjuic they also did it. I'm happy to have a good connection with the fans."

Related Content
Related Content

Athletic boss Ernesto Valverde, who coached Barca between 2017 and 2020, winning two league titles and the Copa del Rey once, believes Flick's side have not dropped their level since capturing the crown last season.

 "I see them much like last year, at a great level. It's true that as time goes by, teams know how to play against them, it's natural," Valverde said. 

"But they have a lot of quality to prevent the opponent from progressing, they always push you into your own half. They want to play the game in your area and that makes them dangerous because of the quality they have up front."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Barcelona – Robert Lewandowski 

Lewandowski has scored 76 goals in LaLiga, in 112 matches. 

Since his debut in the competition in 2022-23, only Erling Haaland (99 in the Premier League) has scored more goals in a single league competition among players from Europe's top five division.

Athletic Bilbao – Nico Williams

Williams, who make his 100th LaLiga start (currently on 99), scored Athletic's winning goal in their last LaLiga match against Real Oviedo.

However, he has only faced Real Betis (eight) more times in LaLiga without being involved in a goal than Barcelona (seven).

MATCH PREDICTION – BARCELONA WIN

Barcelona have not lost any of their last 11 matches against Athletic in LaLiga (W9 D2), keeping a clean sheet in six of the last seven.

At home, the Blaugrana have not lost any of their last 23 LaLiga matches against Athletic (W20 D3), winning the last six, their longest unbeaten run at home against them in the top flight – their last home defeat to them in LaLiga was in November 2001 (2-1).

Athletic have not won any of their last four away games in LaLiga (D1 L3), failing to score in three of them, though they have not gone five or more games without an away win in the competition since January 2023 (D3 L4).

The Blaugrana have scored 32 goals in La Liga this season. Only Bayern Munich, with 35 goals in the Bundesliga, have scored more than the Blaugrana in Europe's top five leagues this campaign. 

Meanwhile, Flick's side have hit the woodwork more times than any other team in Europe's top five leagues (12 – three more than Napoli in Serie A).

They are clear favourites for victory on their Camp Nou homecoming, having won each of their five home matches in LaLiga this season. They have not started a campaign with six straight wins at home since 2019-20, when they won their first seven.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Barcelona – 64.3% 

Athletic Bilbao – 17%

Draw – 18.8%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Sahibzada Farhan Anchors Chase | PAK 83/1 (11)

  2. Biratnagar Kings Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Highlights, NPL 2025: BIK Claim Convincing Five-Wicket Win With 2.5 Overs To Spare

  3. AUS Vs ENG, Ashes Carnage: Australia Humiliate England In Rare 2-Day Finish - A Look Back At 19th Century Stats

  4. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: Bowlers Give India Upper-Hand As South Africa End Day One At 247/6

  5. AUS Vs ENG, 1st Test: Head Blasts 69-Ball Century To Steer Aussies To Victory - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  2. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  3. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Cyclone Senyar Alert - IMD Warns of Cyclone Formation Over Bay of Bengal

  2. Kashmir Police Blast Throws Up More Questions Than Answers

  3. PM Modi Attends G20 'Safely' Because Trump Boycotting It: Congress

  4. Nitish Kumar Hands Over Bihar Home Ministry To BJP’s Samrat Choudhary As Cabinet Portfolios Announced

  5. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  2. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  3. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  4. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  5. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  3. Japan Moves Closer To Restarting World’s Largest Nuclear Plant

  4. 15 killed In Pakistan's Punjab Factory Boiler Blast, Rescue Operation Underway

  5. UK Covid-19 Inquiry: Government Acted “Too Late”, Early Measures Could Have Saved 23,000 Lives

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

  2. Desecration Of A Sacred Memory: Haq And The Pitfalls Of Dramatising History

  3. Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

  4. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  5. AUS Vs ENG 1st Test, Ashes: Head’s Century Seals Two-Day Eight-Wicket Win For Aussies

  6. Justice B.R. Gavai Steps Down as Chief Justice of India: A Career Rooted in the Constitution

  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start