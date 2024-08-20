Football

FC Barcelona Reveal Glorious New Images Of Camp Nou; Capacity To Become 105,000

The renovated Camp Nou, whose construction is expected to be completed by August 2026, will have the largest roof of any European stadium. A 1.3-billion-pound investment is set to transform FC Barcelona's iconic stadium into the most innovative sports complex in the continent

fc-barcelona-renovated-camp-nou-stadium-official-website-photo
A sneak peek of the renovated Camp Nou, FC Barcelona's iconic home venue. Photo: FC Barcelona
info_icon

Spanish football giants FC Barcelona have unveiled stunning new images of Camp Nou, showing glimpses of how the iconic stadium will look in the near future. The club’s website shed light on the ongoing transformation, and what is to come. (More Football News)

The revamped Camp Nou is set to become one of the largest stadiums in the world, with a capacity of 105,000, an underground parking lot with up to 4,000 parking spaces, and the complex spread across four levels. The renovation promises to set a new standard in European football venues.

The new design includes giant screens suspended from the roof for enhanced viewing of replays and entertainment. One particularly eye-catching feature is the aerial walkway, that offers spectators a unique vantage point of the stadium.

Camp Nou closed in the summer of 2023 as the Catalan side started redeveloping the ground that was first built in 1957. The renovated Camp Nou, whose construction is expected to be completed by August 2026, will have the largest roof of any European stadium.

The 1.3-billion-pound investment is set to transform Camp Nou into the most innovative sports complex in Europe, replete with new bars, VIP areas, and modernized press facilities.

While retaining its original essence, the stadium will see its capacity increased to 105,000 with escalators to be inserted to allow fans to make their way to the highest point.

