La Liga 2024/25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Opening Fixture Of Matchday 1 Fixtures On TV And Online

The new season of La Liga is upon as Real Madrid, with the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, look to defend their crown as the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid hoover around. (More Football News)
The matchday 1 of the La Liga 2024/25 season sees Athletic Bilbao start off against Getafe at the San Mames stadium on Thursday, August 15.
Real Madrid are in action against RCD Mallorca whereas Barca travel to Valencia. Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid take on Villareal CF.
Here are the La Liga 2024/25 Season, Matchday 1 Fixtures:
Live Streaming Of La Liga 2024/25:
When is Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe, La Liga 2024/25 fixture?
The Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe, La Liga 2024/25 fixture will be played on Thursday, August 15 at the San Mames Stadium.
What time is the Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe, La Liga 2024/25 fixture?
The Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe, La Liga 2024/25 will kick-off at 10:30 PM IST.
How to watch La Liga 2024/25 Games on TV and online?
The La Liga matches for the 2024/25 season will be live streamed on JioTV for Indian audiences. Fans can also watch the new La Liga season on the JioCinema app and website.
For telecast, the Sports18 Network holds the rights for selected games.