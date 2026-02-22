Manchester City 2-1 Newcastle United: Cityzens Close In On League Leaders Arsenal With Hard Fought Victory
Manchester City secured a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Newcastle United on Matchday 27 of the 2025–26 Premier League season, significantly ramping up the pressure on league leaders Arsenal. The standout performer was academy graduate Nico O'Reilly, who ignited the Etihad crowd with a clinical left-footed strike in the 14th minute. Although Newcastle’s Lewis Hall leveled the score shortly after with a deflected effort, O’Reilly restored City’s lead before halftime by expertly heading home a precise cross from Erling Haaland. Despite a frantic second half where the Magpies pushed for an equalizer, culminating in a late scare that forced a fingertip save from Gianluigi Donnarumma, Pep Guardiola’s side held their nerves to secure the three points. Catch some of the best picture from the Etihad Stadium.
