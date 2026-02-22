Manchester City 2-1 Newcastle United: Cityzens Close In On League Leaders Arsenal With Hard Fought Victory

Manchester City secured a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Newcastle United on Matchday 27 of the 2025–26 Premier League season, significantly ramping up the pressure on league leaders Arsenal. The standout performer was academy graduate Nico O'Reilly, who ignited the Etihad crowd with a clinical left-footed strike in the 14th minute. Although Newcastle’s Lewis Hall leveled the score shortly after with a deflected effort, O’Reilly restored City’s lead before halftime by expertly heading home a precise cross from Erling Haaland. Despite a frantic second half where the Magpies pushed for an equalizer, culminating in a late scare that forced a fingertip save from Gianluigi Donnarumma, Pep Guardiola’s side held their nerves to secure the three points. Catch some of the best picture from the Etihad Stadium.

EPL: Manchester City vs Newcastle United
Manchester City's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, center, celebrates with Nico O'Reilly, left, and Erling Haaland after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchetser City and Newcastle in Manchester, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
EPL: Newcastle United vs Manchester City
Newcastle's Jacob Murphy passes the ball in front of Manchester City's Rodrigo during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchetser City and Newcastle in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
EPL 2025-26: Manchester City vs Newcastle United
Newcastle's Dan Burn, lrft, and Manchester City's Erling Haaland fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchetser City and Newcastle in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
EPL 2025-26: Newcastle United vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchetser City and Newcastle in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
English Premier League: Manchester City vs Newcastle United
Manchester City's Erling Haaland runs for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchetser City and Newcastle in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
English Premier League: Newcastle United vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Matheus Nunes heads the ball in front of Newcastle's Anthony Gordon during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchetser City and Newcastle in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester City vs Newcastle United
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, and Newcastle's Dan Burn jump for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchetser City and Newcastle in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Britain Premier League Soccer: Manchester City vs Newcastle United
Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo, left, and and Newcastle's Lewis Hall fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchetser City and Newcastle in Manchester, England. | Photo; AP/Jon Super
Britain Premier League Soccer: Newcastle United vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchetser City and Newcastle in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
English Premier League Soccer Match: Manchester City vs Newcastle United
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva receives the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchetser City and Newcastle in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
