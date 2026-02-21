India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Match Prediction

India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check out the weather forecast, pitch report and match prediction of the all-important clash to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22, 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8
India will take on South Africa in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22, 2026 | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India and South Africa will lock horns in the first Super 8 match

  • Both teams have been unbeaten in the tournament so far

  • There is no prediction of rain in Ahmedabad on the day of the clash

India will be up against South Africa in their first Super 8 encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

The 2024 T20 finalists have been one of the most consistent white-ball teams of the T20 format and in this edition of the World Cup both the teams have been unbeaten so far, topping their respective groups.

India got off to a shaky start against the USA, but skipper Suryakumar Yadav bailed them out with a match-winning 84 off 49 balls. Since then, they have been clinical and soundly won all their group matches.

On the other hand, South Africa also nearly lost to a spirited Afghanistan in a double super over match, but eventually kept their nerves to emerge victorious.

Apart from that match, they have registered dominant wins against New Zealand, Canada, and the UAE in the group stage.

India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Conditions

The weather on Sunday for the India vs South Africa match is expected to be clear with little to no prediction of rain. The temperature during the night will hover in the late twenties, while the humidity will be around 50-60%.

India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report

Related Content
Related Content

Generally, we see good batting tracks in Ahmedabad in the limited-overs format; however, given the number of matches being played, we have seen some wear and tear on the wicket in the last few matches.

The match will be played on the same wicket where the double super over clash between Afghanistan and South Africa was played, and it played out to be a competitive pitch even though it was a day game, as AFG nearly chased down 187 against a strong Proteas bowling line-up.

India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

India and South Africa have faced each other 31 times so far in this format, out of which the Men in Blue have won 18 matches, while the Proteas have emerged victorious in 12 of them, and one match ended in a no result.

Given the home advantage India have and the upper hand they had over the Proteas in the recent past, the hosts will enter the match as favourites with a 60-40 ratio in their favour.

Q

Who have the better chances of winning between India and South Africa

A

Given the upper hand in head-to-head games and the home advantage, India is more likely to win against South Africa.

Q

Is there any rain threat in the India vs South Africa match?

A

There is no rain threat in Ahmedabad during the India vs South Africa clash on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Highlights: Match Abandoned In Colombo

  2. Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Updated Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast, What Happens If Match Is Abandoned

  3. India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Will Sanju Samson Replace Abhishek Sharma Or Tilak Varma?

  4. Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Snub: Did Asif Nazrul Mislead Nation? Assistant Coach Speaks Out

  5. 'It Would Be A Shame' - Harry Brook Reacts To Possible Sidestepping Of Pakistan Players In The Hundred Auctions

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  2. The Performance Of AI Readiness And Its Gendered Cost

  3. Youth Congress Stages Shirtless Protest At AI Summit; BJP Leaders React

  4. Nagaland Ad Hoc Teachers May Pause Protest Till June 30

  5. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Trump’s Iran Gamble: Is Washington Ready to Strike And What Lies Ahead?

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. Elite Ties, Manipulation and Controversy: The Expanding Shadow Of Jeffrey Epstein

  5. Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear Deal As US Deploys Second Carrier to Middle East

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Fall To ESP 2–0 In Hobart