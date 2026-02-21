India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Match Prediction

India and South Africa will lock horns in the first Super 8 match
Both teams have been unbeaten in the tournament so far
There is no prediction of rain in Ahmedabad on the day of the clash
India will be up against South Africa in their first Super 8 encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, February 22, 2026.
The 2024 T20 finalists have been one of the most consistent white-ball teams of the T20 format and in this edition of the World Cup both the teams have been unbeaten so far, topping their respective groups.
India got off to a shaky start against the USA, but skipper Suryakumar Yadav bailed them out with a match-winning 84 off 49 balls. Since then, they have been clinical and soundly won all their group matches.
On the other hand, South Africa also nearly lost to a spirited Afghanistan in a double super over match, but eventually kept their nerves to emerge victorious.
Apart from that match, they have registered dominant wins against New Zealand, Canada, and the UAE in the group stage.
India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Conditions
The weather on Sunday for the India vs South Africa match is expected to be clear with little to no prediction of rain. The temperature during the night will hover in the late twenties, while the humidity will be around 50-60%.
India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report
Generally, we see good batting tracks in Ahmedabad in the limited-overs format; however, given the number of matches being played, we have seen some wear and tear on the wicket in the last few matches.
The match will be played on the same wicket where the double super over clash between Afghanistan and South Africa was played, and it played out to be a competitive pitch even though it was a day game, as AFG nearly chased down 187 against a strong Proteas bowling line-up.
India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
India and South Africa have faced each other 31 times so far in this format, out of which the Men in Blue have won 18 matches, while the Proteas have emerged victorious in 12 of them, and one match ended in a no result.
Given the home advantage India have and the upper hand they had over the Proteas in the recent past, the hosts will enter the match as favourites with a 60-40 ratio in their favour.
Who have the better chances of winning between India and South Africa
Given the upper hand in head-to-head games and the home advantage, India is more likely to win against South Africa.
Is there any rain threat in the India vs South Africa match?
There is no rain threat in Ahmedabad during the India vs South Africa clash on Sunday, February 22, 2026.