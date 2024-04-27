Football

Huddersfield All But Relegated From Championship While League Two Play-off Fate Is Decided

Birmingham remain in the other relegation place and now must beat Norwich City to stand a chance of staying up with Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth and Blackburn Rovers also still in danger

Huddersfield Town's Brodie Spencer.
Huddersfield Town saw their relegation all but confirmed after a 1-1 draw with fellows strugglers Birmingham City. (More Football News)

The Terriers avoided a defeat that would have seen them relegated on Saturday, but even a win on the final day over promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town will not be enough unless they overcome a huge goal difference of 15 goals with Plymouth Argyle.

At the other end of the table, the Canaries dropped points in a 2-2 draw with Swansea City, leaving the door open for Hull City, who face Ipswich Town later today.

Meanwhile, on the final day of League Two, Sutton United were relegated from the football league following their 4-4 draw with MK Dons, joining Forest Green, whose relegation was already confirmed.

With the top three of Stockport County, Wrexham and Mansfield Town already confirmed, there were three play-off places left to be decided.

Ten-man Doncaster Rovers finished fifth after their 2-2 with Gillingham and will face Crewe Alexandra in the play-offs after they claimed sixth place with a 1-1 draw against Colchester United.

MK Dons had already secured fourth spot and will play Crawley Town in the other semi-final after they beat Bradford City to the other play-off spot thanks to their 2-0 victory over Grimsby Town.

