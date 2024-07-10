Euro 2024: 'One Step Away From Glory', Says Spain's Hero Dani Olmo After France Triumph

Dani Olmo lauded a resilient Spain showing as his strike against France moved La Roja "one step away" from Euro 2024 glory. (More Football News)
Didier Deschamps' side snatched an early lead through Randal Kolo Muani in Tuesday's first semi-final, only for record-breaking Lamine Yamal to equalise soon after before Olmo found the net just four minutes later.
Olmo became the first Spanish player to score in three successive games at the European Championship finals, while his five goal involvements at Euro 2024 (three goals, two assists) are the most by a Spaniard at a major tournament since David Silva at Euro 2012 (two goals, three assists).
His neat first-half finish helped Spain to a 2-1 victory, setting up Sunday's showpiece against the Netherlands or England, where Olmo hopes to write further history.
"We are very close now, one step away from glory," Olmo told reporters shortly after the full-time whistle at Allianz Arena.
Yamal, aged 16 years and 362 days, surpassed Brazil's Pele – who scored against Wales at the age of 17 years and 239 days at the 1958 World Cup – as the youngest-ever scorer at a major tournament (World Cup/Euros).
Barcelona's teenage star eased past Adrien Rabiot before curling into the top-left corner, levelling just 13 minutes after Kolo Muani headed past the helpless Unai Simon.
"We planned the game very well and, although we conceded a goal, we knew how to react with the spectacular goal from Lamine and then with my own," Olmo added.
"And in the second half we knew how to control it."
Spain will now prepare for their fifth Euros final, with only Germany playing in more (six), as they aim for their fourth crown at this tournament.
Roja centre-back Nacho, who will move to Saudi Arabia after leaving Real Madrid last season, says European Championship success would cap his own individual joy, having lifted the Champions League and LaLiga trophies in the 2023-24 campaign.
"Playing in this final is something magical, a dream," Nacho said, as quoted by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo. "Winning the Euros would be the icing on the cake for a spectacular career.
"It's going to be an incredible final. It's a team with a lot of character, I always say that the mix of veterans and youngsters makes us very strong.
"We grow in the face of adversity, we push forward with the strength of the group."