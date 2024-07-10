Football

Euro 2024: 'One Step Away From Glory', Says Spain's Hero Dani Olmo After France Triumph

Didier Deschamps' side snatched an early lead through Randal Kolo Muani in Tuesday's first semi-final, only for record-breaking Lamine Yamal to equalise soon after before Olmo found the net just four minutes later

Dani Olmo celebrates his strike against France on Tuesday
info_icon

Dani Olmo lauded a resilient Spain showing as his strike against France moved La Roja "one step away" from Euro 2024 glory. (More Football News)

Didier Deschamps' side snatched an early lead through Randal Kolo Muani in Tuesday's first semi-final, only for record-breaking Lamine Yamal to equalise soon after before Olmo found the net just four minutes later.

Olmo became the first Spanish player to score in three successive games at the European Championship finals, while his five goal involvements at Euro 2024 (three goals, two assists) are the most by a Spaniard at a major tournament since David Silva at Euro 2012 (two goals, three assists).

His neat first-half finish helped Spain to a 2-1 victory, setting up Sunday's showpiece against the Netherlands or England, where Olmo hopes to write further history.

Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo starred for Spain against France - null
ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro 2024 semifinal Data Dive: Spain Hand Baton To Yamal, Olmo Emulates Roja Great

BY Stats Perform

"We are very close now, one step away from glory," Olmo told reporters shortly after the full-time whistle at Allianz Arena.

Yamal, aged 16 years and 362 days, surpassed Brazil's Pele – who scored against Wales at the age of 17 years and 239 days at the 1958 World Cup – as the youngest-ever scorer at a major tournament (World Cup/Euros).

Barcelona's teenage star eased past Adrien Rabiot before curling into the top-left corner, levelling just 13 minutes after Kolo Muani headed past the helpless Unai Simon.

"We planned the game very well and, although we conceded a goal, we knew how to react with the spectacular goal from Lamine and then with my own," Olmo added.

"And in the second half we knew how to control it."

info_icon

Spain will now prepare for their fifth Euros final, with only Germany playing in more (six), as they aim for their fourth crown at this tournament.

Roja centre-back Nacho, who will move to Saudi Arabia after leaving Real Madrid last season, says European Championship success would cap his own individual joy, having lifted the Champions League and LaLiga trophies in the 2023-24 campaign.

Spain's Lamine Yamal, center, scores his side's first goal during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. - AP/Matthias Schrader
ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro 2024 Semifinal: Lamine Yamal Creates History To Take Spain To Final

BY Associated Press

"Playing in this final is something magical, a dream," Nacho said, as quoted by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo. "Winning the Euros would be the icing on the cake for a spectacular career.

"It's going to be an incredible final. It's a team with a lot of character, I always say that the mix of veterans and youngsters makes us very strong.

"We grow in the face of adversity, we push forward with the strength of the group."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Shubman Gill's Troops Eye Series Lead; Playing XIs And Toss Soon
  2. ENG Vs WI 1st Test Toss Update: England Elect To Field First At Lords' - Check Playing XIs
  3. IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I: Pooja Vastrakar, Smriti Mandhana Guide India To 10-Wicket Victory - In Pics
  4. ENG Vs WI 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Skipper Braithwate Opens With Debutant Mikyle Louis As England Bowl First
  5. Gautam Gambhir May Also Keep Batting Coach's Role; Abhishek Nayar To Be His Deputy: Report
Football News
  1. Spain Vs France: From Lamine Yamal's History To Kylian Mbappe's Blues - Talking Points From First Semi-Final
  2. Uruguay Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Semi-Final 2 Preview: Los Cafeteros' Streak Vs La Celeste's Dream - What's Next?
  3. Euro 2024: 'One Step Away From Glory', Says Spain's Hero Dani Olmo After France Triumph
  4. ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro 2024 semifinal Data Dive: Spain Hand Baton To Yamal, Olmo Emulates Roja Great
  5. ESP 2-1 FRA: Mbappe Admits He Failed At Euro 2024 As France Suffer Semi-final Heartache
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Jasmine Paolini Breezes Into Last Four After Dispatching Emma Navarro
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Tommy Paul Test To Reach Semi-finals
  3. Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner Battled Dizziness And Illness In Daniil Medvedev Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic's Inspiring Story - From Nothing To Reaching 1st Major Semifinals
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Daniil Medvedev Defeats Jannik Sinner In Centre Court Thriller - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Voter Turnout Over 50% In MP By-Poll Elections; Shiv Sena Removes Rajesh Shah As Deputy Leader
  2. Portraits Of Heat
  3. Pune: Puja Khedkar, Trainee IAS Officer, Transferred Over 'VIP' Demands, Using Beacon On Her Audi
  4. An Unequal Heat: In Photos
  5. Godmen And Mortal Women: Who's To Blame For Hathras Stampede?
Entertainment News
  1. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Jyotika, And Others Attend The Mumbai Screening Of Sudha Kongara's Directorial
  2. Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Voice Message Was The 'Highlight' Of Wedding Day For Zaheer Iqbal
  3. 'Indian 2': Martial Arts Instructor Files Complaint Seeking Ban Against The Use Of Varma Kalai In The Film
  4. Cartoon Network Addresses Rumours Of Shutdown: There Is No Truth To The Speculation
  5. MM Keeravaani Claims 'RRR's Oscar-Winning Song 'Naatu Naatu' Was Not His 'Best' Composition
US News
  1. What Inspired Mark Zuckerberg's Transformation From Hoodie To Gold Chains?
  2. NYC Heatwave: So Hot, Even A Bridge Couldn't Handle It
  3. Most NRIs Looking To File ITR By July 31: What Challenges Do They Face?
  4. Nikki Haley Rallies Support For Donald Trump, Hits Out At Joe Biden, Kamala Harris For 'Incompetence'
  5. US Alleges Iran 'Encouraging' Gaza Protests Across College Campuses
World News
  1. 'Dad Tried To Kill Us...': Sydney House Fire Stuns Australia After Man Traps Wife, 7 Children In Burning House
  2. What Inspired Mark Zuckerberg's Transformation From Hoodie To Gold Chains?
  3. Indonesia Working Towards Visa-Free Entry For India, China And More | Details
  4. NYC Heatwave: So Hot, Even A Bridge Couldn't Handle It
  5. Most NRIs Looking To File ITR By July 31: What Challenges Do They Face?
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Spain Beat France 2-1 To Reach Euro Final; Messi Scores To Take Argentina To Copa Final
  7. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Voter Turnout Over 50% In MP By-Poll Elections; Shiv Sena Removes Rajesh Shah As Deputy Leader
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row