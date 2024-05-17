Football

English Premier League, Matchday 38, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

The final day of the English Premier League 2023-24 is on Sunday and all teams are set to play their last game of the season. Here are the schedule, opponents, live streaming and other details of the matchday 38 of 38 of EPL 2023-24

Arsenal players celebrating after winning EPL match against Manchester United. AP Photo
Arsenal's players celebrate after winning the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England. AP Photo/Dave Thompson
info_icon

The Premier League season is reaching its conclusion on Sunday with much still to be decided on the final matchday. Arsenal and Manchester City are in a tight battle for the title at the top of the table, and there are still European spots up for grabs for teams like Tottenham, Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Chelsea. (More Football News)

The relegation of Sheffield United and Burnley has been confirmed, and Luton Town is very likely to occupy the third spot in the bottom three. Additionally, there is prize money to be decided, which gives teams an extra incentive to finish as high as they can in the table.

All 20 teams will play simultaneously on the final day of the league season. This often proves to be an enthralling and nerve-shredding 90 minutes for everyone involved, with plenty at stake.

The 38th and final round of games will have all 20 teams playing simultaneously. This is to ensure fairness in the matches.

Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola. - Adam Davy/PA
Manchester City's Success 'Not Boring' Or Down To Money, Insists Manager Pep Guardiola

BY Stats Perform

Full Schedule for the English Premier League: Matchday 38 of 38

1. Liverpool Vs Wolves, Anfield, Sunday - 8:30 pm IST.

2. Sheffield United Vs Tottenham, Bramall Lane, Sunday - 8:30 pm IST.

3. Luton Town Vs Fulham, Kenilworth Road, Sunday - 8:30 pm IST.

4. Brighton Vs Man United, Amex Stadium, Sunday - 8:30 pm IST.

5. Man City Vs West Ham, Etihad Stadium, Sunday - 8:30 pm IST.

6. Arsenal Vs Everton, Emirates Stadium, Sunday - 8:30 pm IST.

7. Brentford Vs Newcastle United, Gtech Community Stadium, Sunday - 8:30 pm IST.

8. Crystal Palace Vs Aston Villa, Selhurst Park, Sunday - 8:30 pm IST.

Bayern Munich players celebrate their victory at the German Bundesliga football match between Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. - AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
German Bundesliga, Matchday 34, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

9. Burnley Vs Nottingham Forest, Turf Moor, Sunday - 8:30 pm IST.

10. Chelsea Vs Bournemouth, Stamford Bridge, Sunday - 8:30 pm IST.

Live streaming details of the English Premier League, Matchday 38 of 38:

Where can one watch the live telecast of the English Premier League, Matchday 38 of 38 in India?

The football matches will be telecasted live in India on Star Sports Network. As well as an English broadcast on Star Sports Select, select matches will be available via regional feeds on Star Sports 3 (in Bengali, English, Kannada, Malayalam), Star Sports 1 (Bangla) and Star Sports 1 (Tamil).

Where and how to live stream the English Premier League, Matchday 38 of 38 in India?

You can live stream the matches on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV apps and websites in India.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Reporter's Guarantee | Avinash Pandey on Gorakhpur, Congress, Lok Sabha Elections
  2. Mercury Continues To Soar In Rajasthan, Barmer Hottest At 46.5 Deg C
  3. Wrong CUET-UG Question Paper Distributed At Kanpur Centre, Exam Rescheduled To May 29: NTA
  4. Day In Pics: May 17, 2024
  5. Forecast Of Thunderstorms, Rain In Maharashtra's Latur, Nanded Districts
Entertainment News
  1. Deep Dive: Bhansali’s Heeramandi
  2. Cannes 2024: Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Receives A Thunderous Response At Cannes Film Festival – View Pics
  3. ‘Reunion’ Trailer Review: Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen, Nina Dobrev Come Up With A Wild High School Ride Of Twists And Turns
  4. Did You Know Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Planned Their Destination Wedding In South Africa?
  5. HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk Speaks About ADOR's Min Hee-jin, Calls Her 'One Malicious Individual'
Sports News
  1. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Mumbai's Hardik Pandya Wins Toss To Bowl First Against KL Rahul's Lucknow
  2. English Premier League, Matchday 38, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Brazil To Host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup; WADA Suspends Indian Boxer Parveen Hooda
  4. Brazil To Host 2027 Women's World Cup
  5. Emilia Romagna GP 2024 Preview: Senna's 30th Death Anniversary; Norris Seeks Another Win
World News
  1. Teen Arrested In Connection With Fatal Citi Bike Shooting Of 16-Year-Old Near Soho Luxury Hotel In New York
  2. Census Bureau Reports: Detroit Sees First Population Rise After Decades
  3. Watch | Severe Storms Strike Houston Leaving 4 Dead And '900,000 Families' Without Electricity; Flood Watch Issued
  4. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery Join Hands To Launch Sports Streaming Service “Venu Sports”
  5. Nearly 2 Months After Baltimore Bridge Collapse, Why 20 Indians Have Been Unable To Leave The Ship
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup