The Premier League season is reaching its conclusion on Sunday with much still to be decided on the final matchday. Arsenal and Manchester City are in a tight battle for the title at the top of the table, and there are still European spots up for grabs for teams like Tottenham, Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Chelsea. (More Football News)
The relegation of Sheffield United and Burnley has been confirmed, and Luton Town is very likely to occupy the third spot in the bottom three. Additionally, there is prize money to be decided, which gives teams an extra incentive to finish as high as they can in the table.
All 20 teams will play simultaneously on the final day of the league season. This often proves to be an enthralling and nerve-shredding 90 minutes for everyone involved, with plenty at stake.
Full Schedule for the English Premier League: Matchday 38 of 38
2. Sheffield United Vs Tottenham, Bramall Lane, Sunday - 8:30 pm IST.
3. Luton Town Vs Fulham, Kenilworth Road, Sunday - 8:30 pm IST.
4. Brighton Vs Man United, Amex Stadium, Sunday - 8:30 pm IST.
5. Man City Vs West Ham, Etihad Stadium, Sunday - 8:30 pm IST.
6. Arsenal Vs Everton, Emirates Stadium, Sunday - 8:30 pm IST.
7. Brentford Vs Newcastle United, Gtech Community Stadium, Sunday - 8:30 pm IST.
8. Crystal Palace Vs Aston Villa, Selhurst Park, Sunday - 8:30 pm IST.
9. Burnley Vs Nottingham Forest, Turf Moor, Sunday - 8:30 pm IST.
10. Chelsea Vs Bournemouth, Stamford Bridge, Sunday - 8:30 pm IST.
Live streaming details of the English Premier League, Matchday 38 of 38:
Where can one watch the live telecast of the English Premier League, Matchday 38 of 38 in India?
The football matches will be telecasted live in India on Star Sports Network. As well as an English broadcast on Star Sports Select, select matches will be available via regional feeds on Star Sports 3 (in Bengali, English, Kannada, Malayalam), Star Sports 1 (Bangla) and Star Sports 1 (Tamil).
Where and how to live stream the English Premier League, Matchday 38 of 38 in India?
You can live stream the matches on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV apps and websites in India.