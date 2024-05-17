Treble-chasing Bayer Leverkusen will face Augsburg in the final matchday of the German Bundesliga on Saturday. They are undefeated and will aim to maintain their record in their last game of the season as well. (More Football News)
Currently standing in second position in the points table, Bayern Munich will face Hoffenheim on matchday 34 whereas third-ranked Stuttgart will play Monchengladbach on Saturday.
Leipzig are set to clash with Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund will lock horns with the bottom-ranked Darmstadt at Signal Iduna Park. Union Berlin will be up against SC Freiburg and Wolfsburg will play Mainz.
Werder will face Bochum and Heidenheim will lock horns with Koln in their respective final match of the ongoing season.
Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen has a golden opportunity to win the Bundesliga title by remaining unbeaten throughout the season. In addition to that, Alonso's team will play Atalanta in the Europa League final in Dublin on Wednesday, and then face Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final in Berlin three days later, aiming for a historic treble.
Full Schedule for German Bundesliga: Matchday 34 of 34
1. Union Berlin Vs SC Freiburg, Saturday - 7:00 pm IST
2. Hoffenheim Vs Bayern Munich, Saturday - 7:00 pm IST
3. Wolfsburg Vs Mainz, Saturday - 7:00 pm IST
4. Bayer Leverkusen Vs Augsburg, Saturday - 7:00 pm IST
5. Eintracht Frankfurt Vs Leipzig, Saturday - 7:00 pm IST
6. Borussia Dortmund Vs Darmstadt, Saturday - 7:00 pm IST
7. Werder Vs Bochum, Saturday - 7:00 pm IST
8. Heidenheim Koln, Saturday - 7:00 pm IST
9. Stuttgart Vs Monchengladbach, Saturday - 7:00 pm IST
Live streaming details of the German Bundesliga, Matchday 34 of 34:
Where can one watch the live telecast of the German Bundesliga, Matchday 34 of 34 in India?
The football matches will be telecasted live in India on Sony Sports Network.
Where and how to live stream the German Bundesliga, Matchday 34 of 34 in India?
You can live stream the matches on the SonyLiv app and website.