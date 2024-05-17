Football

German Bundesliga, Matchday 34, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

The final day of the German Bundesliga 2023-24 is scheduled for Saturday and all teams are set to play their last game of the season. Here are the schedule, opponents, live streaming and other details of the matchday 34 of 34 of Bundesliga 2023-24

Bayern Munich players celebrate victory over Wolfsburg in Munich. AP Photo
Bayern Munich players celebrate their victory at the German Bundesliga football match between Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
Treble-chasing Bayer Leverkusen will face Augsburg in the final matchday of the German Bundesliga on Saturday. They are undefeated and will aim to maintain their record in their last game of the season as well. (More Football News)

Currently standing in second position in the points table, Bayern Munich will face Hoffenheim on matchday 34 whereas third-ranked Stuttgart will play Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Leipzig are set to clash with Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund will lock horns with the bottom-ranked Darmstadt at Signal Iduna Park. Union Berlin will be up against SC Freiburg and Wolfsburg will play Mainz.

Werder will face Bochum and Heidenheim will lock horns with Koln in their respective final match of the ongoing season.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen has a golden opportunity to win the Bundesliga title by remaining unbeaten throughout the season. In addition to that, Alonso's team will play Atalanta in the Europa League final in Dublin on Wednesday, and then face Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final in Berlin three days later, aiming for a historic treble.

Xabi Alonso has one more Bundesliga game to keep Bayer Leverkusen unbeaten throughout the whole season. - null
Xabi Alonso: Treble-Chasing Bayer Leverkusen Ready To Create Unbeaten Bundesliga Record

BY Stats Perform

Full Schedule for German Bundesliga: Matchday 34 of 34

1. Union Berlin Vs SC Freiburg, Saturday - 7:00 pm IST

2. Hoffenheim Vs Bayern Munich, Saturday - 7:00 pm IST

3. Wolfsburg Vs Mainz, Saturday - 7:00 pm IST

4. Bayer Leverkusen Vs Augsburg, Saturday - 7:00 pm IST

5. Eintracht Frankfurt Vs Leipzig, Saturday - 7:00 pm IST

6. Borussia Dortmund Vs Darmstadt, Saturday - 7:00 pm IST

7. Werder Vs Bochum, Saturday - 7:00 pm IST

8. Heidenheim Koln, Saturday - 7:00 pm IST

9. Stuttgart Vs Monchengladbach, Saturday - 7:00 pm IST

Live streaming details of the German Bundesliga, Matchday 34 of 34:

Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso talks to his players during a training session at a media day of Bayer Leverkusen in Leverkusen, Germany, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Bayer Leverkusen will play Atalanta Bergamo at the Europa League Final in Dublin next week. - (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Bundesliga Season Finale Preview: 'Immortality' On The Cards For Unbeaten Bayern Leverkusen

BY Associated Press

Where can one watch the live telecast of the German Bundesliga, Matchday 34 of 34 in India?

The football matches will be telecasted live in India on Sony Sports Network.

Where and how to live stream the German Bundesliga, Matchday 34 of 34 in India?

You can live stream the matches on the SonyLiv app and website.

