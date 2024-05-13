Football

Xabi Alonso: Treble-Chasing Bayer Leverkusen Ready To Create Unbeaten Bundesliga Record

Xabi Alonso has one more Bundesliga game to keep Bayer Leverkusen unbeaten throughout the whole season.
Bayer Leverkusen are ready to become the first team in Bundesliga history to go an entire season unbeaten, coach Xabi Alonso said after Sunday's 5-0 demolition of Bochum. (More Football News)

Treble-chasing Leverkusen cruised past Bochum, who had Felix Passlack sent off in the 15th minute, to stretch their remarkable unbeaten run across all competitions this season to 50 consecutive matches.

On Thursday, Alonso's team surpassed Benfica's long-standing European unbeaten record set from 1963 to 1965 with a 2-2 draw against Roma that sent them through to the Europa League final.

Sunday's win over Bochum also meant they became only the third team in Bundesliga history to remain unbeaten in every away match of a season.

"After that red card it was a completely different game for us," Alonso told a press conference.

"I am very satisfied with the result. It was important for us. Now we have a super goal on Saturday to win the title without any defeat. That has never happened before."

Leverkusen, who face Atalanta in the Europa League showpiece match and take on Kaiserslautern in the DFB-Pokal final later in May, entertain Augsburg at home in Saturday's Bundesliga finale where they will also receive their first-ever league trophy.

"To receive the title in Leverkusen will be very special," said Alonso. "The players have been focused the entire season so for them it will be very special. I am proud of them."

