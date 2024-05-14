Football

Manchester City's Success 'Not Boring' Or Down To Money, Insists Manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola. Photo: Adam Davy/PA
Manchester City's success is "not boring" or purely determined by financial reasons, head coach Pep Guardiola insists. (More Football News)

The Citizens are on the hunt for an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title, and could become the first team to win back-to-back doubles should they also prevail in the FA Cup final later this month. 

Once again, City appear to be hitting form at just the right time, winning each of their last four matches by an aggregate scoreline of 15-1.

Guardiola's side are a point behind leaders Arsenal heading into the final week of the campaign, and will leapfrog the Gunners should they win their game in hand against Tottenham.

But the Spaniard rejected the claim City's success is becoming too predictable - or that it is down to the money they have spent - believing other teams would have lifted more silverware than his side had that been the case.

"It's not boring," he said. "It's difficult. Before, it was the money. For that reason, Manchester United should have won all the titles, Chelsea - all the titles, Arsenal - all the titles.

"They spent as much money in the last five years as us. They should be there. They are not there.

"For that reason, Girona shouldn’t be in the Champions League [next season] and Leicester should win the Premier League."

City will take a giant step towards that fourth straight Premier League crown with victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday.

While Guardiola admits the achievement was not at the forefront of his squad's intentions at the beginning of the campaign, he is well aware of it's significance.

"In the beginning of the season, we didn't think about it," he added. "But then we were in February, March and April, we were still there [in the title race]. After that, it ignites something in all our heads.

"No team has done it. That shows how hard it is. Liverpool in the 1980s, Alex Ferguson's [Manchester] United in the 1990s. Chelsea with [Roman] Abramovich and Jose [Mourinho], Arsenal with [Arsene] Wenger didn't do it."

